10 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift You can't go wrong with one of these gifts...

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a teenage girl or a young adult, you might want to check out our list of cool - but affordable - jewellery brands. Whatever your budget, you've got the pick of the best below...

Missoma

Just ask Meghan Markle! Missoma is an excellent choice for young adults and it’s virtually impossible to not choose a great piece. Whether you’re looking for silver, gold, or personalised, this brand has all the crowd-pleasers. The founder, Marisa Hordern, is all about championing women and she’s a strong believer that jewellery is all about decorating life and bringing small moments of happiness to your day.

One of the most popular collections is the Lucy Williams x Missoma collection which started back in 2015. The fashion influencer worked with the brand on various collections and each one is a sell-out.

Our Missoma picks…

Pearl studded Huggies, £70, Missoma

Small frill necklace, £115, Missoma

Lucy Williams T-bar bracelet, £85,

Edge of Ember

This brand has the royal seal of approval as well - Meghan has worn this jewellery brand on a number of occasions as well. Having launched in 2014, Edge of Ember is now an all-female operation that aims to help customers make empowered choices about fashion and a positive impact in the world. The brand works with artisan groups and small-scale factories in Asia that are run in an ethical manner.

Our Edge of Ember picks...

Heart of gold necklace, £115, Edge of Ember

Wishbone stud earrings, £38, Edge of Ember

Pink party ring set, £175, Edge of Ember

AURUM + GREY

Jewellery brand AURUM + GREY was born in 2015 by Talya Paskin, who was inspired to create her own jewellery line when she struggled to find special gifts for her bridesmaids when planning her wedding. Since then her jewels have been spotted on ALL the celebs; from the Kardashians to Laura Whitmore, Millie Mackintosh and some of Instagram’s coolest influencers.

Our Aurum + Grey picks…

Diamond initial stud, £180, AURUM + GREY

Connect name necklace, £160, AURUM + GREY

Tie-dye bubble beads, £135, AURUM + GREY

Swarovski

If you think of Swarovski and think of crystal swans for gift-giving, you'll be surprised to know that there are some wonderful new-in pieces perfect for the younger crowd. Since 1895, founder Daniel Swarovski’s mastery of crystal cutting has defined the company. Today, the family carries on the tradition and recently, Swarovski announced it would donate 50% of sales from its super chic rainbow collection to NHS Charities Together.

Our Swarovski picks...

Sparkling Dance Rainbow necklace, £79, Swarovski (50% goes to NHS Charities Together)

Vittore ring, £49, Swarovski

Zodiac pendant, £69, Swarovski

Roxanne First

Roxanne First was born in South Africa and in 2018 she decided to quit her 9-5 job in the world of luxury retail and hasn’t ever looked back. Roxanne specialises in stackable and layerable designs made from solid gold. She believes in ethical diamonds and the jewellery is made to last Celebrities love Roxanne’s designs; from Laura Whitmore to Louise Redknapp, and Ashley Roberts.

Our Roxanne First picks…

The Rocky Collection, from £175, Roxanne First

Scarlett Kiss stud, £280, Roxanne First

Mini moon necklace £310, Roxanne First

Celeste Starre

Founded by Andraya Kenton, the jewellery brand Celeste Starre was inspired by Andraya’s great grandmother Celeste who had ran off to New York in the thirties to chase her dreams. Spotted on Lucy Mecklenburgh, Fearne Cotton and the Little Mix girls, this is an exciting jewellery brand ideal for a young girl who’s just starting her love of jewels.

Our Celeste Starre picks...

Avenue Montaigne earrings, £75, Celeste Starre

Dream Big ring £50, Celeste Starre

Poison Arrow earrings, £65, Celeste Starre

Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Rosie needs no introduction. The Made in Chelsea star started her London-based Demi-fine jewellery brand back in 2015 and since then it has gone from strength to strength. If you’re looking for a colourful gift, this is definitely it. Rosie’s latest collection features colourful tennis bracelets which make the most perfect gift to the magpie in your life.

Our Rosie Fortescue Jewellery picks...

Silver tennis bracelet with lilac stones, £140, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Rose gold emerald cut ring with pink stones, £90, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Sun charm hoops, £75, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Sif Jakobs

The award-winning Danish brand, which launched in 2009, is all about affordable luxury. Celebrities love it, too. From Ellie Goulding to Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

Our Sif Jakobs picks…

Star-shaped earrings, £45, Sif Jakobs

Ellera Pianura x Sif Jakobs hoops, £120, Sif Jakobs

Novara necklace, £119, Sif Jakobs

The Diamond Store

The Diamond Store was sprung to life after founder Gary Ingram struggled to find the perfect engagement ring. He found window shopping “bamboozling” and online shopping overwhelming, so he decided to create a website with the mission: Luxury with confidence.

Our Diamond Store picks…

Diamond earrings, £159, The Diamond Store

Gold diamond initial necklace, £299, The Diamond Store

Hamsa ring, £365, The Diamond Store

Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery

Essex-born Carrie took the leap of faith to give up her day job as a jewellery buyer and create her own jewellery brand. Very early into her career she found herself in Kate Moss’s home talking her through her collection - and the pinch-me moment catapulted her to fame. As well as her own stunning range of jewels she also recently created a capsule collection with Fearne Cotton and NotOnTheHighStreet.

Our Carrie Elizabeth picks…

Stargazer necklace, £120, Carrie Elizabeth

Mercury mystic topaz ring, £120, Carrie Elizabeth

Mini coin bracelet, £60, Carrie Elizabeth

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.