Party season might be looking a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to a glitzy Christmas dress to get in the festive spirit.

Whether your Christmas party is being held on Zoom this year or not, there's nothing like getting glammed up to celebrate - so we've rounded up our top party dresses from the likes of ASOS, Marks & Spencer and River Island.

Fancy dipping your toe in the feather trim trend? Or treating yourself to a sequinned mini dress? All the inspiration you need is here - scroll down to see…

Marks & Spencer's sequinned show-stopper

Sequin dress, £42.30, M&S

Is anyone else getting Rixo vibes here? We're crushing on this neutral sequinned midi dress from M&S, fluttery sleeves included.

Karen Millen's feathered mini dress

Bardot feather dress, £87, Karen Millen

This flirty feathered number has been reduced from £175 down to £87, and we're guessing it won't be around for long. Those statement shoulders will certainly turn heads at your Zoom party…

H&M's velvet vision

Short velvet dress, £79.99, H&M

These statement sleeves are giving us all the feels! Add some sparkly earrings and you're ready to go…

& Other Stories' dreamy pink dress

Sequin dress, £135, & Other Stories

We couldn't resist those magical pink sequins! Or those dramatic padded shoulders. Or that flattering wrap skirt...

AllSaints' beaded dress

Embellished dress, £199, AllSaints

Be a grunge goddess in this cool-glam mini from AllSaints - you could even dress it down with chunky boots.

Oliver Bonas' wavy sequins

Sequin stripe dress, £115, Oliver Bonas

We love the neutral tones of this stunning striped dress, with a flattering wrap silhouette and shimmering sequins. This one would work with sandals in the summer, too, we reckon.

John Lewis' versatile shimmery dress

Asymmetric midi dress, £89, Hush at John Lewis

You could totally rock this day-to-night Hush number with trainers on Christmas Day, too!

River Island's statement mini

Taffeta bow dress, £65, River Island

Pearls? Check. Oversized bow? Check. Dramatic shoulders? Check.

ASOS' sparkling maxi dress

Split front dress, £150, ASOS

Up the glamour with this glistening maxi, which is covered in circular sequins for the most elegant of sparkles. We could totally see Claudia Winkleman gracing Strictly Come Dancing in this, don'tcha think?

Boden's velvet midi

'Rita' dress, £72, Boden

This royal blue velvet dress is winning rave reviews from shoppers! We love the button-up details and flattering bell sleeves.

The Outnet's embellished mini dress

Retrofête mini dress, £378, The Outnet

If you're going to be celebrating your office Christmas party at home, why not go all out with a glam mini? This gorgeous Retrofête number, available at The Outnet, is such a beauty.

Selfridges' sequin mini

Self-Portrait sequin mini dress, £355, Selfridges

Nothing says glitz and glamour like this shimmering mini dress. Seriously chic, it's adorned in a vibrant floral print and fitted with a contrasting collar.

Next's magenta mini dress

Velvet wrap mini dress, £38, Next

Perfect for parties, add this soft velvet wrap dress to your winter wardrobe. At just £38 it's a total bargain buy and you can also shop it in blue.

