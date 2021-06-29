﻿
love-island-gift-ideas

15 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan: From the NEW water bottle for 2021 to the summer party essentials

Things every Love Island fan will want this year...

Leanne Bayley

Hurrah! Love Island is back, which means it's now time to dust off your personalised water bottle and enjoy nightly entertainment from the villa. If you're a bonafide Love Island #fan, you'll probably own a lot of things associated with the show but if you're shopping for a gift for the Love Island fan in your life, don't worry, we're here to help.  

Love Island water bottle - NEW LOOK! 

If you're a fan of Love Island you've probably got a Love Island water bottle, but for 2021 it has been given a modern makeover. That's right, it's insulated now which means it's suitable for both hot and cold drinks. It also has a new slimmer design with a matte finish. 

love-island-water-bottle

Love Island water bottle, £20, Love Island Shop

If you'd rather one like before, Etsy has plenty to choose from... 

love-island-water-bottle-old

Love Island water bottle, £14.99, Etsy 

Anything from I SAW IT FIRST

This year the sponsor of Love Island is I SAW IT FIRST so you can guarantee if you like a swimsuit or a bikini or a dress that's worn around the firepit, you'll be able to shop it online. But you'll need to be quick! 

love-island-water-bikini

Love Island collection, prices starting from £3, I SAW IT FIRST Love Island shop 

Love Island-style personalised Prosecco flutes 

Prosecco on ice for Love Island? You bet it is!

love-island-flutes

Personalised Prosecco flutes, £5.49, Etsy

Love Island phone case 

If you don't shout "I've got a text!" when a message comes in, are you really a true Love Island fan?

love-island-phone-case

Love Island phone case, £7.75, Etsy

Love Island worthy inflatables

According to John Lewis, sales of pool inflatables have increased +43% thanks to travel opening up more, but you can't deny Love Island might have something to do with it.

love-island-inflatable

Sunnylife Glitter lilo, £5, John Lewis

Love Island board game 

Now, this doesn't look like an official game but it might be fun regardless.

love-island-game

Love Island The Game, £5, Amazon 

Glitter gin

Trust M&S to serve up the glitz as we watch all the new contestants try to find love. Just look at this glitter gin and Prosecco duo. 

sparkly-gin

Glitter gin and Prosecco gin gift, £40, M&S

Love Island greeting card 

A true Love Island fan will wear this badge with pride.

love-island-card

Love Island greeting card, £3.50, Etsy

Love Island pink robe 

The satin pink robe is a fun addition to the Love Island merch collection, but if a warmer robe is more your thing, we've found this waffle style design from Etsy. 

love-island-robe

Love Island style pink robe, £26.99, Etsy

Love Island dog outfit

A little bandana is perfect for your little prince or princess. 

love-island-dog-bandana

Love Island dog bandana, £8, Etsy

Love Island do not disturb sign

For anyone who gets annoyed when someone talks during Love Island (that'll be everyone then!).

love-island-sign

Love Island do not disturb sign, £7, Etsy 

Love Island doormat

This person won't let anyone walk all over them... 

love-island-door-mat

Love Island door mat, £10.89, Etsy

Love Island-inspired personalised suitcase

Watching Love Islanders soak up the sun will make you want to book a trip to wherever that'll allow you... 

love-island-case

Love Island-inspired suitcase, £169, Getting Personal 

