15 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan: From the NEW water bottle for 2021 to the summer party essentials

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hurrah! Love Island is back, which means it's now time to dust off your personalised water bottle and enjoy nightly entertainment from the villa. If you're a bonafide Love Island #fan, you'll probably own a lot of things associated with the show but if you're shopping for a gift for the Love Island fan in your life, don't worry, we're here to help.

RELATED: All the secrets from Love Island

Love Island water bottle - NEW LOOK!

If you're a fan of Love Island you've probably got a Love Island water bottle, but for 2021 it has been given a modern makeover. That's right, it's insulated now which means it's suitable for both hot and cold drinks. It also has a new slimmer design with a matte finish.

Love Island water bottle, £20, Love Island Shop

If you'd rather one like before, Etsy has plenty to choose from...

Love Island water bottle, £14.99, Etsy

Anything from I SAW IT FIRST

This year the sponsor of Love Island is I SAW IT FIRST so you can guarantee if you like a swimsuit or a bikini or a dress that's worn around the firepit, you'll be able to shop it online. But you'll need to be quick!

Love Island collection, prices starting from £3, I SAW IT FIRST Love Island shop

Love Island-style personalised Prosecco flutes

Prosecco on ice for Love Island? You bet it is!

Personalised Prosecco flutes, £5.49, Etsy

Love Island phone case

If you don't shout "I've got a text!" when a message comes in, are you really a true Love Island fan?

Love Island phone case, £7.75, Etsy

Love Island worthy inflatables

According to John Lewis, sales of pool inflatables have increased +43% thanks to travel opening up more, but you can't deny Love Island might have something to do with it.

Sunnylife Glitter lilo, £5, John Lewis

MORE: Things you need for the ultimate garden party this summer

Love Island board game

Now, this doesn't look like an official game but it might be fun regardless.

Love Island The Game, £5, Amazon

Glitter gin

Trust M&S to serve up the glitz as we watch all the new contestants try to find love. Just look at this glitter gin and Prosecco duo.

Glitter gin and Prosecco gin gift, £40, M&S

Love Island greeting card

A true Love Island fan will wear this badge with pride.

Love Island greeting card, £3.50, Etsy

Love Island pink robe

The satin pink robe is a fun addition to the Love Island merch collection, but if a warmer robe is more your thing, we've found this waffle style design from Etsy.

Love Island style pink robe, £26.99, Etsy

Love Island dog outfit

A little bandana is perfect for your little prince or princess.

Love Island dog bandana, £8, Etsy

Love Island do not disturb sign

For anyone who gets annoyed when someone talks during Love Island (that'll be everyone then!).

Love Island do not disturb sign, £7, Etsy

Love Island doormat

This person won't let anyone walk all over them...

Love Island door mat, £10.89, Etsy

Love Island-inspired personalised suitcase

Watching Love Islanders soak up the sun will make you want to book a trip to wherever that'll allow you...

Love Island-inspired suitcase, £169, Getting Personal

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.