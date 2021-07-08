9 best white hen party dresses for the bride to wow in

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're a bride-to-be, choosing a wedding dress is one of the more important and special decisions you'll make, but it's not the only outfit you need to think about. It's likely your hen party is looming, and if you follow tradition, that's one more white dress to consider.

To contrast their wedding dress, many future brides go for a LWD (that's a little white dress) that's perhaps shorter, more fun and a little bit more daring. Searching for the perfect dress to wear to your hen do? We've found all of the best little white dresses available to buy online, from elegant and sleek to sparkly and stand-out...

ASOS EDITION organza mini dress, £150, ASOS

You'll feel so special in this white puff sleeve organza mini dress by ASOS EDITION, you'll want to wear it on repeat.

Rhona embroidered mini white dress, £175, Reiss

With its flattering silhouette and subtle embroidery, this short Reiss dress is perfect if your hen party is taking you from brunch to evening drinks.

Retrofête aubrielle sequined chiffon mini dress, £590, Net-A-Porter

With lightly padded shoulders, a plunging neckline and all-over embellishments, choose this mini dress by Retrofête for something truly stand-out.

Liah dress, £198, Reformation

Reformation's white Liah dress is the epitome of cute with its empire waist, open tie back and ruffles.

Broderie shirred midi dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Prefer a midi? This M&S dress would pair perfectly with wedge espadrilles and a rattan bag.

Dress with linen, £29.99, Zara

We love the criss-cross back detail on this sleek white linen midi dress from Zara.

Khaite Tracy crystal-embellished mini dress, £1590, Net-A-Porter

Take the puff sleeve trend to the max with this Khaite mini dress. Don't wait around, it's soon to sell out.

Silver sequin tassel slip dress, £38, River Island

For something with a bit of sparkle, this River Island slip dress comes complete with mini tassels and sequins.

Pretty Lavish satin shift mini dress, £58, ASOS

We love the flattering high neck and tie waist on this short satin number by Lavish Alice.

