Want some stylish Christmas decorations with a fashion edge? Look no further! We've rounded up the most chic fashion accessory decorations for your Christmas tree.
Decorating your Christmas tree has to be one of the most feel-good things you can do during the festive months. Decking out your living room with all things Yule Tide is just the best, right?
However, you may want to do something a little different than the stereotypical red, gold and silver vibes from Christmas pasts. If you're a fashion lover you may want to dress your tree with some super stylish baubles, or even something unique that no-one has seen before. Keep scrolling, as we've found some snazzy decorations with a chic edge…
Shoes and bags
Glitter High Heel Shoe Ornament, £12.00, Fenwick
Are you a Louboutin lover? You need to cover your tree with the cutest gold and red heels, ever!
Rainbow High Heel Tree Ornament, £12.95, Liberty
Give your tree that bold edge with this rainbow high heel tree ornament, it's so bright you won't even need fairy lights.
Pink Trainer Hanging Tree Decoration, £6.00, Paperchase
The detail on this trainer is incredible! If only they came in real-life sizes…
Luxe City Quilted Handbag Tree Decoration, Pink, £7.00, John Lewis
This little ornament,quite simply, has bags of style.
Cowboy Boot Tree Decoration, £14.00, Anthropologie
This cowboy boot is giving us fashion inspiration for next year!
Novelty
Anna Wintour Bauble, £15.00, Red Candy
Anna Wintour is one of the most iconic people in fashion, so she absolutely deserves a place on your tree.
Fortnum's Mini Hamper Christmas Decoration, £19.95, Fornum & Mason
Everyone loves a Fornum & Mason hamper for Christmas, so why not pay homage to the iconic gift on your tree this year?
Bombki Little Royal London Set, £99.99, Fornum & Mason
If you love all things British, this cute little set of decorations features some of London's most famous landmarks.
Lipstick glass Christmas decoration, £14, Selfridges
Red, gold and in the shape of the most famous beauty product money can buy. What's not to love?
Ballerina Ornament in Bone China, £130, Tiffany's
A modern day ballerina with a difference! Super chic in Tiffany's signature colour, this one's for keeps.
Food and Drink
Vegan Sausage roll Hanging Tree Decoration. £6, Paperchase
We laughed out loud when we saw this Vegan sausage roll ornament. Looks good enough to eat, right?
Almond Milk Hanging Tree Decoration, £6.00, Paperchase
If you prefer a dash of lactose free milk in your morning coffee, this one's for you!
Champagne bottle glass Christmas bauble, £16.00, Selfridges
Pop a bottle, It's Christmas!
Glass Novelty M&S Turkey Sandwich Decoration, £5.00, Marks & Spencer
A turkey sandwich in miniature? Genius!
Beauty lovers
SLIP Nightlife Bauble set of four skinny silk hair ties, £27, Net-A-Porter
Now this is what you call a stocking filler! Slip's 'Nightlife Bauble' looks great on the tree as well as containing four skinny hair ties made from the brand's signature fabric that prevents breakage.
Christmas Ornament, £24.00, Jo Malone London
This gorgeous ornament contains mini Jo Malone goodies you can use after the tree goes back in the loft.
Emma Hardie Christmas 2021 Merrily Moringa Gift Set, £12.00, All Beauty
This gorgeous metallic box contains the best award-winning cleanser around. The epitome of treats under the tree…
Laura Mercier Set-à-Porter Translucent Loose Setting Powder 5g, £10.20, Look Fantastic
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate how cute Laura Mercier bauble is? This festive beauty houses the best-selling Setting Powder which will get you photo-ready for Christmas.
