Hello lover! 10 genius gifts for the Sex And The City fan in your life

Whether they're a Carrie, a Miranda, a Charlotte or a Samantha, there’s a SATC gift with their name on it...

Got a friend who can't stop quoting Sex And The City? Are they constantly claiming they're "definitely a Miranda" and scrolling the comments of @everyoutfitonSATC for the best comeback?

Since SATC is officially back with new spin-off series And Just Like That, this Christmas is the perfect time to nail the perfect gift for the Sex And The City lover in your life.

That doesn't mean you'll be shelling out for a pair of Manolo Blahniks - we've rounded up the best tongue-in-cheek options on the internet so you don't have to be left er, wondering, what to buy...

we-should-all-be-mirandas-book

We Should All Be Mirandas, £10.19 / $19.50, Amazon

Any Cynthia Nixon/Miranda fans will love this celebration of a certain flame-haired lawyer with a sharp tongue... embrace your inner Miranda! It's written by the brilliant women behind Instagram account @everyoutfitonSATC, which is basically any SATC fan's online bible, at this point.

carrie-necklace

Name necklace, from £21.25 / $26.95, Etsy

Carrie's famous necklace has already made its return in the And Just Like That trailer, so no doubt demand is set to soar once again.

sex-and-the-city-sweatshirt

Sex And The City sweatshirt, £33.97 / $35.90, TheBeverlyHells at Etsy

Online merch can be cheesy, but this snap of the four ladies enjoying flirtinis on Samantha's New York rooftop definitely deserves its place on a pink sweatshirt - and the reviews for this Etsy shop speak for themselves.

cosmopolitan-cocktail-set

Cosmopolitan cocktail set, £54.99, TheBeverlyHells at Etsy

"I'd like a cheeseburger, large fries and a cosmopolitan!" Every SATC fan would appreciate a cosmo at the Christmas table.

baies-candle

Diptyque Baies candle, £49 / $68, SpaceNK

Carrie famously loved to burn a Diptyque 'Baies' candle in her Manhattan walk-up apartment, and you should too.

coast-shoes

Brooch detail court shoes, £79.20, Coast

Carrie's famous Manolo Blahniks have been reimagined on the high street with this pretty pair from Coast, which come in at a much lower price point.

sjp-shoes

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker 'Carrie' heels, £204.55 / $158.68, Amazon

SJP has her very own line of shoes, too, and one particular style is inspired by Carrie. She describes it: "Named for a beloved character I played long ago, this is a shoe that I knew from the start would always exist in our collection."

shopping-is-my-cardio-tee

'Shopping is my cardio' T-shirt, £12.99 / $17.98, Outsider Tees at Etsy

Carrie's iconic statement reimagined on a soft and slouchy tee, what more could you want?

post-it-mug

Post-it mug, £11.53 / $16.83, RedBubble

Jack Berger's now-iconic break up message would also work perfectly on mornings when you just can't get going at work.

sjp-lovely

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely perfume, £11.25 / $31, Amazon

There's a reason SJP's very own perfume, Lovely, is one of the best-selling celebrity fragrances - it really is lovely. Soft and fresh, it's giving Carrie-at-lunch-with-the-girls vibes.

