We've found a super pretty face mask - and we bet Kate Middleton would agree 

We don't know about you but we're on the hunt for a pretty face mask for our summer outings now that face coverings will be compulsory in the UK from 24 July. Luckily, one of Kate Middleton's favourite designers, Needle & Thread, has launched not one but two floral face coverings and they are so lovely to look at.

White floral face mask, £15, Needle & Thread

Crafted with horizontal pleat details for easy movement, the face masks have been covered in an iconic Needle & Thread floral print - we predict a sell-out with these. Available in champagne or graphite, these face coverings will add some practical style whilst we venture out into the world again.

Black floral face mask, £15, Needle & Thread

What's more, if you buy one of these face masks you'll support mothers2mothers. Needle & Thread will be contributing 50% of all profits to help fund the charity’s covid-19 emergency appeal. mothers2mothers is an organisation that unlocks the power of women to eliminate childhood AIDS and create healthy families. They train and employ women living with HIV in sub- Saharan Africa as ‘Mentor Mothers’. Through their training and employment, women and families are able to access essential services and medical care.

If you're looking for more floral face coverings, check out our round up. We've thought long and hard about which face masks Kate would love.

