10 Black women-owned brands on Amazon that you need to know about

With Black History Month well underway, we’re all about supporting our favourite Black-owned brands not just right now but also all year round.

Amazon is helping highlight some amazing finds with a special storefront featuring Black-owned businesses, and we're here for it!

Amazon Handmade, the Amazon storefront for unique artisanal products, is giving small Black-owned brands a boost by showcasing Black Artisans and Makers. Featured are handcrafted products that you can shop with the ease and convenience for which the retail giant is known, with fashion and jewelry, one-of-a-kind homeware and beauty buys that are 100% natural and organic among some of our faves.

We’ve put together this edit of our top picks from the women-founded brands featured – but of course we also encourage you to check out the whole Black Artisans and Makers storefront to find the perfect gift or treat for yourself.

Shop Black-owned brands on Amazon

LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set, $56, Amazon

Since we're all spending a lot more time at home, what better time give yourself an at-home spa treatment? The Live By Being bath salt gift set – Still with Himalayan pink salt, Drift with Hawaiian black lava salt and Float with French green clay – is 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free. Handcrafted in small batches, the set is packaged in apothecary glass bottles and comes with a wooden scoop.

Greetingsinbraille Handmade Braille Greeting Cards, $7.50 each, Amazon

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but it’s always a good time for love! And how gorgeous is this handmade ‘Celebrate’ greeting card, by Greetingsinbraille, which makes personalized embossed Braille cards for people with a visual impairment. The card is customizable in Braille, up to 20 words.

Jazzmine Jones Handpainted Terracotta pot, $35, Amazon

Give your home or garden a pop of color with a planter created by California-based Jazzmine Jones – a mini work of art for your plants. If you love plants and pottery, get inspired with a peek at Jazzmine's Instagram page, @ultralightdreams.

Cloth & Cord African print choker, $33, Amazon

Texas-based Cloth & Cord has a whole host of gorgeous African-inspired jewelry – but shop quick, many of the pieces have already sold out! Luckily, this choker handmade from Ankara fabric and gold and turquoise tube beads is still in stock.

Mireille Minimalist Heart Cord Bracelet, $33, Amazon

Check out Mireille for fashion and jewelry that makes a statement. We love the brand’s vegan leather bracelets with inspirational sayings like 'Faith Over Fear' and this set of two heart bracelets to wear together or gift one to a loved one. And for a limited time you’ll get $10 off with the special coupon applied at checkout.

16J Organics Renew Yourself organic spa collection, $96, Amazon

The slogan at New York's 16J Organics is ‘Real food for the skin.’ This 100% natural 'Renew Yourself' gift set includes: Nutri-Lux Body Sauce, providing skin with collagen-building nourishment, Scrubs salt and honey body exfoliator and Lip’Rico lip balm to keep your lips soft and smooth all year. Check out the 6J Organics shop on Amazon to try each separately.

Akweley Design beaded hoop earrings, $18, Amazon

Akweley Design creates handcrafted jewelry in Vermont with materials from Africa. These gorgeous earrings, which would look great with everything from a chic dress and heels to dressed down with a pair of jeans, are made from turquoise seed beads from Ghana and brass spacers from Ethiopia. Order now and you'll get 10% off with the Amazon voucher you'll see on the site.

My Heart and Soul Essentials The Truth Shea Butter $18.18, Amazon

Recommended for sensitive skin, this moisturizer made from unrefined shea butter goes back to basics. All My Heart and Soul shea butter products – we love the great names, like The Healer, Tranquility and Soul Glow – are all-natural, handmade in Atlanta, GA.

Blue Evil Eye Enamel Swarovski Gold Chain necklace, $32.50, Amazon

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is a fan of evil eye jewelry to fend off negative vibes and so are we. How stylish is this Evil Eye pendant by New Jersey-based T Victoria? The gold-plated cable chain necklace features an enamel charm with Swarovski crystal stone.

Locsanity Rosewater Peppermint Deep Moisturizing and Nourishing Serum, $13.50, Amazon

Florida-based Locsanity is here to help you keep your dreadlocks healthy and looking good. One of the brand’s top rated products is this nourishing serum enriched with rosewater, peppermint, coconut oil and more all-natural ingredients that will treat your hair right.

