The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview: Cosmetics, designer purses, Dyson deals & more discounts

Exciting news, everyone! Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale - one of the biggest shopping events of the year - has officially begun. Well, the hysteria has anyway because we can now preview all the big deals.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021?

Starting July 28, its one-of-a-kind Anniversary Sale offers brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women, men, children and the home on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 9.

How do I receive early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

If you're a Nordy Club cardmember you can shop Early Access beginning July 16 or earlier depending on your loyalty status.

The best deals go fast so get ready to shop your favorites before they sell out!

What is in the Nordstrom Preview?

Starting July 6, customers can get a sneak peek at the sale items and save their favorites to a Wish List so they can check out faster when it's time to shop.

What brands will be in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Anniversary Sale will feature incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like Good American, Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Steve Madden, Vince, AllSaints, Reiss, Club Monaco, and many more.

In the Home department, there will be 40+ new brands as part of the event, like Food52, Dyson, Slowtide, Fellow, Deny Designs, Brooklyn Candle, Apotheke and Cancelled Plans.

Beauty lovers rejoice because there are plenty of beauty exclusives, including gift sets and jumbo sizes that are exclusive, including Charlotte Tilbury, Estée Lauder, Le Labo, Malin + Goetz, Dior, Jo Malone, Bobbi Brown, Nars, Tom Ford, Olaplex, Kiehl’s, and many more.

