Nordstrom Sale 2021: Team HELLO! reveal the one designer item they'd buy for their fall closet switch-up

Who doesn't love to bag a designer item with a huge discount?! Here at HELLO! we've been excited by the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and we've been compiling fall fashion wish list from the designer department for our transitional switch-up. Keep reading to see the designer pieces Team HELLO! will be looking to add for their closets this fall...

Leanne Bayley, Head of Lifestyle - ANINE BING

Anine Bing is a fashionista's favourite brand, and now it can be yours with a hefty discount. We've found silk camisoles with 40% off, mini dresses with 60% off, and there's even a discount on the cult classic sweatshirt that you can buy now and wear in fall.

ANINE BING black lace camisole, was $179, now $107.40, Nordstrom

Carla Challis, Digital Commercial Editor - GANNI

Ganni is the cool-girl brand for dresses, sweatshirts, big collared tops and even hair ties too. Loved by celebrities and fashion influencers, Ganni's pieces don't hang around long when on sale, so be quick. We're snapping up the floral dresses for cozy hoodies, with up to 68% off, for fall.

Ganni floral long sleeve silk dress, was $495, now $247.50, Nordstrom

Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion and Beauty News Editor - MARC JACOBS

Marc Jacobs is the label with serious style credentials. We can't think of many celebrities that haven't rocked his designs at some point. Marc Jacobs bags are some of the most stylish out there, and with up to 40 % off, it's a great excuse to update your fall wardrobe.

Marc Jacobs The Shutter Snakeskin Embossed Strap Leather Crossbody Bag, £150.25 / $259.90, Nordstrom

Georgia Brown, Lifestyle Writer - ALICE + OLIVIA

We all watched Bridgerton, right? Well now that having a social life is back on the cards, it's time to don your finest Bridgerton-esque attire to hit to town in. We're loving this chic ruffle detail brand in a blushed pink, perfect for dressing up or down and bringing a pop of colour to your fall wardrobe.

Ruffle Detail Blouse, was $330, now $198, Nordstrom

Grace Lindsay, Fashion Intern - ALLSAINTS

An AllSaints leather jacket is an absolute wardrobe staple for fall, perfect to layer over your favourite knitwear. This Balfern Leather Biker Jacket is such a steal and would look stunning paired with biker boots and jeans for the ultimate off-duty vibe.

Balfern Leather Biker Jacket, was $489, now $325.90, Nordstrom

Nichola Murphy, Senior Weddings & Homes Writer - STEVE MADDEN

We're all guilty of reaching for trainers and boots when the weather is cooler, but slipping on a pair of classic Steve Madden shoes is an instant way to elevate your fall outfit. With a leg-lengthening pointed toe and a chunky chain, we're loving these mules – which come in six colourways.

Pointed toe mules, were $89.95 now $59.90, Nordstrom

Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor - CALVIN KLEIN

There's nothing better than a new pair of boots to revamp your Fall wardrobe, and this chic Calvin Klein pair is a timeless choice. Boasting a slender heel and a stylish square toe, these classic boots will go with everything from high-waisted jeans to floaty midi dresses.

Square Toe Boot, was $150, now $99, Nordstrom

Brandi Fowler - Fashion and Lifestyle Writer - STUART WEITZMAN

I’m a heel addict, but one of the things I keep in my closet in the fall and winter is a staple, chic flat boot. You never know what elements you'll be braving, and it never hurts to take those on in style - and in a very comfortable shoe. This popular Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boot is worth the splurge, especially at nearly $300 off the original price. It has a streamlined silhouette, a low block heel, and you can wear it over skinny jeans, with dresses, and more.

City Knee High Boot, $549.90, Stuart Weitzman

