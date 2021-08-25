﻿
floral-dresses-we-love

Best floral dresses for your autumn wardrobe refresh: From M&S to ASOS, John Lewis & MORE

These pretty floral dresses can be worn now, but will work perfectly in autumn

Megan Bull

With autumn fast approaching, it's time to turn over a new leaf and revamp your wardrobe! When it comes to dressing for the new season, there's nothing more versatile than a pretty floral dress – it's perfect for transitioning from summer to fall.

Why do we think the floral dress is the best place to start when it comes to switching up your transitional wardrobe? Well, the floral dress can be worn on its own with a pair of sandals or wedges if it's warm, and as soon as it gets a little chillier, you can add chunky ankle boots and a chuck-on coat. Simple!

 Here are our favourite floral dresses you can buy on the virtual high-street right now...

green-floral-ms

Floral High Neck Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

This gorgeous green floral dress features a shirred waist and cuffs for a flattering silhouette. On the site the model is wearing a pair of flat sandals in one photo and a pair of boots in the other, thus proving our point.

new-look-lace-florals

Black Floral Lace Dress, £25.99, New Look

This stylish black floral dress features sweet lace trims, an elegant button front and a split hem.

fc-purple-dress

Floral Mini Dress, £75, French Connection

Adorned in a bright purple print, French Connection's shirt-style floral dress will take you from desk to date night. 

other-stories-floral

Floral Puff Sleeve Dress, £120, & Other Stories

We're obsessed with this puff-sleeved floral design, which boasts a statement cut-out back. This dress is selling out fast so you need to be quick if you want it.

mango-black-white-floral

Flower Print Dress, £35.99, Mango

You can never go wrong with a classic smock dress, and Mango's monochrome floral design is an autumn staple. 

pink-ditsy-dress

Pink Ditsy Print Shirt Dress, £36, Oasis

Chic and comfortable, this jersey floral shirt dress can be paired with everything from box-fresh white trainers to tights and knee-high boots. 

asos-red-ditsy

Glamorous Red Floral Dress, £28, ASOS

Give off vintage vibes in this red ditsy floral print wrap dress. 

jl-green-floral

Green Floral Dress, £49, John Lewis

An everyday staple, John Lewis' vibrant green floral frock certainly makes a statement. 

oliver-bonas-floral-dress

Floral Print Wrap Dress, £65, Oliver Bonas

Coordinate this floral wrap dress with a leather jacket, tights and boots when the temperature starts to drop.

