Kate Middleton would love Reiss' new childrenswear range for Princess Charlotte

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a loyal fan of Reiss, choosing to wear the high street brand in her engagement portraits, during a meeting with the Obamas and at the 2011 Epsom Derby.

READ: The coolest kids clothes for Autumn - under £20

Passing down her fashion credentials to her three children, we have no doubt that the royal will be browsing Reiss' new childrenswear range, specifically for her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Duchess Kate often turns to Reiss for her glamorous outfits

Newly launched, the 'Tailored for Modern Children' collection features the most adorable leisurewear and accessories for children aged between 4 and 9 years of age.

We reckon the Duchess will be browsing Reiss' new childrenswear range for her three children

READ: Kate Middleton will be adding this new clothing range to her wish list for Princess Charlotte

SHOP: Kate Middleton loves Missoma - and these earrings will definitely be on her wish list

In particular, we think Kate would love this Fairisle jumper for her mini-me, which reminds us of the intarsia wool-blend knit by Ralph Lauren that Charlotte wore in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's annual Christmas card last year.

Neutral Fairisle Jumper, £55, Reiss

Priced at £55, this classic winter knit comes in both a timeless neutral shade and a Christmassy red, who knows maybe we'll see Charlotte wearing it for this year's Christmas card!

Tailored Wool Blend Camel Coat, £98, Reiss

Another of our favourite designs is the £98 tailored wool-blend coat in camel, which has major Meghan Markle vibes. Duchess Kate also owns a similar style from Massimo Dutti – how cute would it be if the mother-daughter-duo twinned in matching coats this autumn.

Blue Zip-up Jumper, £32, Reiss

Of course, there's also the sweetest selection for boys and this zip-up jumper (£32) bears a striking resemblance to the blue knit worn by Prince Louis during a meeting with David Attenborough in 2020. A fan of recycling, it had originally belonged to Prince George, with Kate passing it down to her youngest son for the appearance.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.