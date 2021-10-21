﻿
kate-charlotte

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton would love Reiss' new childrenswear range for Princess Charlotte

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of the brand

Megan Bull

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a loyal fan of Reiss, choosing to wear the high street brand in her engagement portraits, during a meeting with the Obamas and at the 2011 Epsom Derby. 

READ: The coolest kids clothes for Autumn - under £20

Passing down her fashion credentials to her three children, we have no doubt that the royal will be browsing Reiss' new childrenswear range, specifically for her daughter Princess Charlotte

kate-middleton-reiss

Duchess Kate often turns to Reiss for her glamorous outfits

Newly launched, the 'Tailored for Modern Children' collection features the most adorable leisurewear and accessories for children aged between 4 and 9 years of age.

We reckon the Duchess will be browsing Reiss' new childrenswear range for her three children

READ: Kate Middleton will be adding this new clothing range to her wish list for Princess Charlotte

SHOP: Kate Middleton loves Missoma - and these earrings will definitely be on her wish list

In particular, we think Kate would love this Fairisle jumper for her mini-me, which reminds us of the intarsia wool-blend knit by Ralph Lauren that Charlotte wore in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's annual Christmas card last year. 

reiss-fairisle

Neutral Fairisle Jumper, £55, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Priced at £55, this classic winter knit comes in both a timeless neutral shade and a Christmassy red, who knows maybe we'll see Charlotte wearing it for this year's Christmas card! 

camel-coat-reiss

Tailored Wool Blend Camel Coat, £98, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Another of our favourite designs is the £98 tailored wool-blend coat in camel, which has major Meghan Markle vibes. Duchess Kate also owns a similar style from Massimo Dutti – how cute would it be if the mother-daughter-duo twinned in matching coats this autumn. 

blue-reiss-jumper

Blue Zip-up Jumper, £32, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Of course, there's also the sweetest selection for boys and this zip-up jumper (£32) bears a striking resemblance to the blue knit worn by Prince Louis during a meeting with David Attenborough in 2020. A fan of recycling, it had originally belonged to Prince George, with Kate passing it down to her youngest son for the appearance. 

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about reiss

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back