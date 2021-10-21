Kate Middleton would love Reiss' new childrenswear range for Princess Charlotte

Megan Bull
Reiss has unveiled a brand new childrenswear range, and we reckon the Duchess of Cambridge will be shopping it for her mini-me daughter, Princess Charlotte.
The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a loyal fan of Reiss, choosing to wear the high street brand in her engagement portraits, during a meeting with the Obamas and at the 2011 Epsom Derby.
READ: The coolest kids clothes for Autumn - under £20
Passing down her fashion credentials to her three children, we have no doubt that the royal will be browsing Reiss' new childrenswear range, specifically for her daughter Princess Charlotte.
Duchess Kate often turns to Reiss for her glamorous outfits
Newly launched, the 'Tailored for Modern Children' collection features the most adorable leisurewear and accessories for children aged between 4 and 9 years of age.
We reckon the Duchess will be browsing Reiss' new childrenswear range for her three children
READ: Kate Middleton will be adding this new clothing range to her wish list for Princess Charlotte
SHOP: Kate Middleton loves Missoma - and these earrings will definitely be on her wish list
In particular, we think Kate would love this Fairisle jumper for her mini-me, which reminds us of the intarsia wool-blend knit by Ralph Lauren that Charlotte wore in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's annual Christmas card last year.
Neutral Fairisle Jumper, £55, Reiss
Priced at £55, this classic winter knit comes in both a timeless neutral shade and a Christmassy red, who knows maybe we'll see Charlotte wearing it for this year's Christmas card!
Tailored Wool Blend Camel Coat, £98, Reiss
Another of our favourite designs is the £98 tailored wool-blend coat in camel, which has major Meghan Markle vibes. Duchess Kate also owns a similar style from Massimo Dutti – how cute would it be if the mother-daughter-duo twinned in matching coats this autumn.
Blue Zip-up Jumper, £32, Reiss
Of course, there's also the sweetest selection for boys and this zip-up jumper (£32) bears a striking resemblance to the blue knit worn by Prince Louis during a meeting with David Attenborough in 2020. A fan of recycling, it had originally belonged to Prince George, with Kate passing it down to her youngest son for the appearance.
VIDEO: Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.