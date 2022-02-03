How to nail the equestrian trend this season as inspired by royals Charlotte Casiraghi & Kate Middleton

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Chanel wowed the crowd by bringing a real-life horse, ridden by Monaco royal (and professional show jumper) Charlotte Casiraghi, onto the runway for the Paris Fashion Week show, and the internet went wild. But, this isn't the first time a big name designer brand has taken inspiration from equestrian style.

Charlotte Casiraghi on the Chanel runway

Gucci horsebit loafers, Ralph Lauren polos, and almost everything from Hermès are all up there with some of the most famous examples. And it's not just fashion houses looking to the sport for style tips.

Keen horse rider Bella Hadid often shares her equestrian style on Instagram

Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid Iggy Azalea and Kayley Cuoco have all sported horse-girl fits before, with knee-high boots, white shirts and gilets working as staple pieces. And of course, we can't forget about Zara Tindall, a real professional equestrian.

Kate Middleton rocked country equestrian chic in Bhutan

So, is the equestrian look coming back into style? If Chanel seems to think so, then we aren't ones to argue. These are my stylist approved picks to get you into the equestrian gang, whether you have your own horse or not.

A pair of riding boots

Whistles Hadlow Leather Knee High Riding Boots, £249, John Lewis

Starting off with the most obvious, a pair of knee-high riding boots will get you looking like you're about to mount a horse in no time. Pair with jeans and a white shirt for an everyday chic look.

A white shirt

Cotton Rich Collared Long Sleeve Shirt, £15, Marks & Spencer

A white shirt is an absolute wardrobe essential for both work and off-duty looks, and it pairs perfectly with our equestrian-themed fits.

A gilet

Black bodywarmer, £19.95, Regatta

Whether worn under a coat for added warmth or on its own for when there's just a bit of chill in the air, you'll get more wear out of a gilet than you may first think. Pair with jeans and long sleeve top.

Skinny jeans

Levi's High Rise Skinny Jeans, £77, John Lewis & Partners

Skinny jeans are the ultimate uncool denim cut right now, thanks to Gen Z, but when tucking them into knee-high boots, there's nothing to worry about. Pair with your knee-high boots and white shirt, and you'll be ready for the polo.

V-neck jumper

Pure Cotton V-Neck Jumper, £35, Paul James

For more of a royal-worthy look, pull a V-neck jumper over your white shirt, or wear on its own for a sophisticated take on the equestrian vibe. If you're looking to take it one step further, then wrap around your shoulders for preppy private school chic.

Horsebit mules

Loafer mule, £195, Russell & Bromley

Of course, we had to feature a horsebit loafer on here, and this loafer mule hybrid is a fab choice. Wear with jeans and that trusty white shirt for a subtle take on the trend.

A polo shirt

Polo shirt, £115, Ralph Lauren

Go classic with a Ralph Lauren polo shirt. Pop the collar and tuck into jeans for maximum pony points.

Jodhpurs

Lydia Millen Bi Stretch Button Detail Jodhpur, was £135, now £108, Karen Millen

Perhaps the most literal bit of riding gear, these jodhpurs are for those brave enough to jump on this trend with both feet. Style exactly like the model and you can't go wrong.

A Barbour jacket

Barbour International Sandown Jacket, £219, John Lewis & Partners

Barbour jackets are quite the staple when it comes to the horse lovers community, and this Sandown jacket is a great option. Belted for a more tapered waist, it's sure to keep you warm whether riding or walking.

Diamond studs

Crown stud earrings, £45, Pandora

Minimal jewellery is all that's needed for practical reasons, but a little sparkle is essential - a diamond stud, like these small Pandora earrings, are all that's needed.

