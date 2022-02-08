35 best Presidents Day sales to shop, from Macy's to Sephora

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just when you thought winter shopping couldn't get better, the winter sales are about to go up a notch for the 2022 Presidents Day sales!

This year we're again expecting big discounts on fashion, beauty and more at some of our favorite online stores - from Nordstrom to Macy's and Sephora - in honor of Presidents Day on Monday, February 21.

We've rounded up the best Presidents Day sales, deals and discount codes to make your shopping experience just a bit easier.

When is Presidents Day 2022?

Presidents Day originated as a celebration of George Washington’s February 22 birthday, but it’s now a federal holiday that takes place annually on the third Monday of February. In 2022, President’s Day falls on the 21st of February. Next year we’ll celebrate on February 20, 2023.

What stores have Presidents Day sales?

Retailers hoping to clear out their past and current season inventory make the most of the Presidents Day sales, taking winter sales to the next level.

That means you will be able to find fabulous deals on just about anything at both major department stores like Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom and Saks, retailers from Sephora to Wayfair, and brands we love like Anthropologie, Coach and Everlane.

Shop the best Presidents Day sales

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom's major February markdowns are good for Presidents Day and beyond! Get up to 70% off

SHOP NORDSTROM SALE

NORDSTROM RACK

Nordstrom Rack's clearance sale means savings up to 75% off on top brands in fashion, beauty and more

H&M

If you like H&M you'll LOVE the brand's sale, where you'll find the season's faves at up to 70% off.

AMAZON

Save across a host of categories from vacuums to laptops with Amazon's deals.

MACY'S

At Macy's you'll find Presidents Day discounts on everything from fashion to homeware, perfect if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe or home in the run-up to spring.

SEPHORA

Shop the Sephora beauty sale with beauty buys at up to 50% off – and get free shipping on all orders with the code: FREESHIP

SAKS

At Saks, you'll find designer deals on everything from top fashion labels to luxury fragrances...

ULTA BEAUTY

Shop Bobbi Brown, Opi, Elemis and more top brands in the Ulta clearance sale.

ASOS

ASOS has soooo many deals on the latest trends in the run-up to President's Day - get up to 70% off on clearance items plus an extra 20% off with the discount code: FINALSALE.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Check out the Anthropologie sale for cool styles for your home and wardrobe.

ATHLETA

Give your workout and loungewear a boost.

BANANA REPUBLIC

Shop now to get an extra 50% off sale styles at Banana Republic through 2/16, no code necessary.

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Save on all you need for your home in Bed Bath & Beyond's big sale.

BLOOMINGDALE'S

At Bloomingdale's Presidents Day sale, there are great offers covering all categories from fashion to homeware.

COACH

Coach fan Jennifer Lopez will love this one! Shop big discounts of up to 60% off on Coach purses, shoes and accessories.

eBAY

Attention eBay fans! Now's the time to shop those big-ticket items, from furniture to appliances, for less.

EVERLANE

Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie favorite Everlane's sale includes footwear, clothing and bags at up to 70% off.

FENTY BEAUTY

We love Rihanna's beauty line! And we love it even more when it's on sale, from $7 lip colors to $12 highlighters.

SHOP FENTY BEAUTY NOW

GAP

Stock up on wardrobe staples with big discounts on jeans, tees and more.

KATE SPADE

Don't miss the sale section where you'll find big discounts on purses, accessories, homeware and more.

LEVI'S

Is there anything that says classic American style than Levi's? Save up to 75% on closeout styles

LOFT

Shop LOFT's great dresses, knits and more and get up to 50% off full-priced styles with the offer code: REFRESH until 2/12.

LOOKFANTASTIC

If you're looking for a beauty fix, get up to 50% off on brands from ESPA to Shea Moisture and more.

MARSHALL'S

Check out the brand new markdowns in the clearance section at Marshall's.

MODAOPERANDI

Designer fashion for less - up to 70% off to be exact!

MYTHERESA

You'll also find designer fashion at a discount at MyTheresa, where you'll find selected looks on sale from brands like Jimmy Choo, Alexander McQueen, Gucci and more

NIKE

Shop Nike's sale section for great deals on everything from workout shoes to sportswear.

NINE WEST

If you're looking for some trendy footwear, Nine West's sale has just what you need with up to 70% off clearance items.

OLD NAVY

Old Navy is another great place for wardrobe basics - and now you can shop for the whole family for less!

SHOP OLD NAVY SALE

SHOPBOP

Get up to 60% off on stylish designer looks.

SKINSTORE

Need a skincare boost with the latest skincare products and gadgets? Now's your chance to invest in yourself and save. New customers can save 20% with the code: NEWBIE.

URBAN OUTFITTERS

You'll find major discounts on cool buys – everything from fashion to homeware – in the Urban Outfitters sale.

WALMART

Walmart hasn't rolled out a specific Presidents Day sale, but you can find great deals in the clearance sale section sale now!

WAYFAIR

Save big on what you need for your home right now – kitchen and dining, bedroom, living room, outdoor furniture and more – in Wayfair's clearance sale with home buys from just $10.

SHOP WAYFAIR SALE

ZAPPOS

Zappos has some seriously tempting deals on your favorite shoe brands, including great deals on everything from Adidas to Uggs.

