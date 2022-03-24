12 cut-out dresses to shop now the weather is heating up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The weather is finally heating up and that only means one thing - a whole new wardrobe. Or at least a few new pieces to show off now the sun is out. It feels like years since we've been able to go out in a dress and sandals, so we're beyond ready for our 2022 debut.

Whether you love a mini or a midi, one trend we can't get enough of right now is the cut-out dress. Thanks to Euphoria, it's never been more popular, and we've seen them styled to perfection by the likes of Blake Lively and Kendall Jenner.

But they're not just tiny, barely-there pieces. The cut-out detail comes in many forms, and showing a little more skin than regular styles, they're playful and they keep you cool.

From Zara's blue satin cut-out midi dress to & Other Stories' bold green midi and the Jacquemus mini dress we've been dreaming of, we've found all of the best cut-out dresses to shop online now.

Cut-out midi dress, £75, & Other Stories

Green is the colour we all want to be wearing this season and we love this printed cut-out midi dress from & Other Stories.

Jacquemus Limao cut-out wool halterneck mini dress, £485, Net-a-Porter

The LDB of our dreams comes in the form of this cut-out mini by Jacquemus.

Satin dress with cut-out detail, £45.99, Zara

Zara's blue satin dress features a high slit and cut-out sides - and we're obsessed.

V-neck cut-out maxi dress, £39.99, H&M

H&M's flirty cut-out floral maxi dress has arrived just in time for wedding season.

Printed cut-out detail dress, £49.99, Mango

This lightweight Mango dress is such a versatile piece. It has a cut-out design with a subtle animal print.

Pink cut-out tailored blazer dress, £25.20, Missguided

Hit two trends in one with Missguided's hot pink cut-out detail tuxedo dress.

Boatneck side cut-out midi dress, £110, Abercrombie

If you thought Abercrombie should be left in the 00s, you would be wrong. There's an incredible new season dress collection, and this cut-out midi is perfect for summer parties.

For Love & Lemons Mimi long sleeve mini dress, £248, Revolve

This dreamy mini dress by For Love & Lemons features scalloped sheer lace and strappy side cut-outs with delicate ties at the back.

Stone slinky cut-out bodycon dress, £20, Pretty Little Thing

For a sleek bodycon style, we love this mini dress from Pretty Little Thing.

Red linen-look cut-out open back midi dress, £25.49, New Look

New Look's linen-look red midi pairs perfectly with chunky sandals this season.

Alexei dress, £185, Reformation

Channel Blake Lively with Reformation's black Alexei dress. Chanel and Louboutins, optional.

Topshop cut-out satin mini slip dress, £30, ASOS

Looking for a Saturday night outfit? Topshop's satin mini dress with cut-out detail is the one.

