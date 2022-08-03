11 loafers to shop this season, from chunky to classic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the rising popularity of comfortable shoes post-pandemic and 2022’s penchant for preppy style, it should come as no surprise the loafer is undoubtedly the shoe of the moment.

Practical and super cool, the style once reserved mostly for workwear is now a mainstay on the fashion circuit and suitable for everything from the office to date night.

Loafers have long been a favourite of Hailey Beiber who has worn a chunky pair with wide-leg trousers or blazer dresses on multiple occasions. Most recently she proved their versatility by styling a Chanel pair with a cut-out Christopher Esbe mini dress.

Hailey Beiber wears Bottega Veneta loafers in New York

For those who don’t favour a chunky shoe, you might find a classic pair of Penny loafers more wearable, particularly for every day. First made popular in the 1950s, they’re categorised by their moccasin, slip-on style and horizontal strap (or saddle) across the instep.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek pair Gucci style, or a Prada-esque chunky pair, we’ve found all of the best loafers to shop now.

Monolith brushed leather loafers, £880, Prada

Hitting the sweet spot of both cool and comfortable, it’s no wonder Prada’s now iconic chunky loafers are so popular. Pair them with white ankle socks and an oversized blazer for the ultimate It girl look

Heeled Leather Penny loafers, £100, & Other Stories

If Penny loafers are more your style, & Other Stories’ real leather pair are an all-seasons wardrobe staple.

Leather flat loafers, £45, M&S

This bestselling pair from M&S features a subtle soft squared toe, statement silver-tone trim detail and Insolia Flex to ensure your feet are correctly placed for all-day comfort.

RINGO heavy ring loafer, £245, Russell & Bromley

With their chunky silhouette and gold chain, Russell & Bromley’s Ringo loafers were made to stand out.

Gucci black Brixton Horsebit leather loafers, £645, Farfetch

Looking to invest in a forever pair you can wear everywhere? You can’t go wrong with Gucci’s Brixton loafers.

Grange loafers, £85, Dune

Dune’s real leather Gucci lookalikes are minimalist in the best way possible. Pair with tailored trousers for serious office chic.

ASOS DESIGN miller chunky loafers in black, £34, ASOS

These ultra stylish chunky patent loafers from ASOS have an apron front with bar detail.

Leather loafers, £159, Arket

Made from the softest leather, Arket’s timeless Penny loafers feature stitched detail and a stacked heel.

Leather loafers, £49.99, Zara

Zara’s leather loafers not only look stylish, they also have a technical latex foam insole for ultimate comfort.

Chunky leather loafers, £150, COS

These chunky patent leather loafers from COS are a modern take on the classic styles and would pair perfectly with a mini skirt.

Lyle chunky loafer flat shoes, £35, schuh

schuh’s loafers have an extra chunky sole and comfy footbed, plus gold detailing.

