9 shimmery pairs of sequin trousers that were made for partying in

Although the question of what we're doing on New Year’s Eve hasn't still been brought up, it's never too early to shop for your party pants - and this year, the sequin trouser is king! We’re certain a pair of stylish sequin trousers will be enough to coax you out of your sweatpants.

Whether you’re looking for skinny sequin party trousers, palazzo sequin pants or jeans with sequins, we’ve got you covered with the best sequin trousers on the high street.

Purple Sequin Flared Trousers, £55/$102, River Island

Purple is a key colour for winter and River Island’s flared sequin trousers are the most decadent of shades. We love the matching the blazer too.

Sequin Trouser, £55.20, Warehouse

These flattering trousers from Warehouse pair perfectly with a simple white tee tucked into the high waistband.

Animal Sequin Trousers, £44, Marks & Spencer

M&S' offering have an animal print sequin pattern for something a little different.

Sonya Sequin Joggers, £65, Monsoon

Monsoon’s offering are in the style of a jogger, with an elasticated ankle cuff. Very J-Lo!

Sequin Trousers, £65, JD Williams

Pile on the embellishments with this wide-leg pair, a great silhouette with heels.

Sequin Trousers, £75, Club L London

These are giving us serious Studio 54 vibes!

Sequin Trousers, £159.20, Coast

Coast's sequin trousers are everything - there's tassles, there's embellishment, they're fabulous. Also available in white.

Sequin Split Hem Trousers, £45, ASOS

Easy to wear, wear an oversized jumper with these split-hem leggings.

Maternity Sequin Trousers, £55, ASOS

Maternity trousers have never looked SO good.

