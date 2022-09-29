9 shimmery pairs of sequin trousers that were made for partying in

Carla Challis
We've found the best sequin trousers on the high street ahead of the party season, from M&S to ASOS, River Island, Monsoon & more.
Although the question of what we're doing on New Year’s Eve hasn't still been brought up, it's never too early to shop for your party pants - and this year, the sequin trouser is king! We’re certain a pair of stylish sequin trousers will be enough to coax you out of your sweatpants.
Whether you’re looking for skinny sequin party trousers, palazzo sequin pants or jeans with sequins, we’ve got you covered with the best sequin trousers on the high street.
Purple Sequin Flared Trousers, £55/$102, River Island
Purple is a key colour for winter and River Island’s flared sequin trousers are the most decadent of shades. We love the matching the blazer too.
Sequin Trouser, £55.20, Warehouse
These flattering trousers from Warehouse pair perfectly with a simple white tee tucked into the high waistband.
Animal Sequin Trousers, £44, Marks & Spencer
M&S' offering have an animal print sequin pattern for something a little different.
Sonya Sequin Joggers, £65, Monsoon
Monsoon’s offering are in the style of a jogger, with an elasticated ankle cuff. Very J-Lo!
Sequin Trousers, £65, JD Williams
Pile on the embellishments with this wide-leg pair, a great silhouette with heels.
Sequin Trousers, £75, Club L London
These are giving us serious Studio 54 vibes!
Sequin Trousers, £159.20, Coast
Coast's sequin trousers are everything - there's tassles, there's embellishment, they're fabulous. Also available in white.
Sequin Split Hem Trousers, £45, ASOS
Easy to wear, wear an oversized jumper with these split-hem leggings.
Maternity Sequin Trousers, £55, ASOS
Maternity trousers have never looked SO good.
