Princess Kate's favourite Boden has 30% off - you're in for a royal treat

Among Princess Kate's favourite fashion brands, there's one high-street hit that she just can't get enough of – and that's Boden.

Having added a number of dresses, jumpers, blouses, coats and even belts from the British label to her wardrobe, it's safe to say that Kate's a returning customer, so we reckon she'll be browsing the brand's latest pre-Cyber offer - 30% off everything!

Earlier this month, the mum-of-three sported Boden's Woven Waist Belt, priced at £60, during an official visit to Scarborough.

Princess Kate wore Boden cashmere back in September

Back in September, she was also spotted wearing the Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper in black, as she joined Prince William on a visit to Wales.

And now, as we edge closer to Christmas, Boden's just launched an autumn deal full of seasonal-must haves that Kate would love.

Whether you're looking for the perfect party dress, some cute and cosy knitwear or even gifts for your nearest and dearest, shoppers will be able to bag a bargain of 30% off everything from 13-17 November, including childrenswear too. Just add code Q8U5 at checkout.

With such an exciting shopping event taking place, we've rounded up some of our favourite pieces from the deal, and we reckon Princess Kate will want all of them.

Smocked Waist Star Print Midi Dress, £91 with code Q8U5,

(was £130), Boden

As fashion fans will know, Kate owns the dreamiest dresses and the Deep Smocked Waist Midi Dress in star print would be perfect for her various royal engagements.

Wool Tailored Coat, £168 with code Q8U5,

(was £240), Boden

The brunette royal has an impressive collection of colourful coats, so we reckon this festive red version is right up her street.

Scalloped Knit, £45.50 with code Q8U5,

(was £65), Boden

Kate's also partial to a scalloped-edge jumper, in fact, she already owns a bubblegum pink design from Boden.

Silk Pussy Bow Blouse, £98 with code Q8U5,

(was £140), Boden

We all know she has a penchant for the classic pussy-bow blouse.

Knee High Leather Boots, £161 with code Q8U5,

(was £240), Boden

Not to mention knee high boots.

And it isn't just the Princess of Wales who wears Boden - Princess Charlotte is often spotted in the brand, including earlier this year in the brand's Twirly Skater Dress in a cute mermaid print.

Twirly Skater Dress, from £17.50 with code Q8U5,

(was from £25), Boden

The dress is still available in a variety of prints, including this festive unicorn design. We think Princess Charlotte would love!

