11 best leather dresses for 2023: From M&S to Zara & ASOS & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s easy to fall into a style rut of jeans and a jumper or floral dresses and tights in the winter, but the most stylish of women know how to elevate their winter dressing in one fell swoop. And that’s with a leather dress.

Leather trousers were the big style story of last year, and this year’s attention is turning to leather dresses; parking floral midis and denim dresses for fresh faux leather.

How to wear a leather dress

Before you think leather dresses aren’t for me, let’s look at the facts: celebrities from Holly Willoughby to Hailey Beiber rely on them for upping their fashion game. Other leather dress lovers include Amanda Holden, Margot Robbie and Christine Lampard.

Hailey Bieber rocks a leather dress in Miami

Leather shirt dresses are becoming the norm, pairing one with sheer tights and block-heeled boots for day or night. We’re also here for the leather apron dress, an easy to layer piece that can be worn over a classic roll neck, fancy blouse or hey, the humble tee.

They also make for an unexpectedly sexy date night or night out outfit, with strapless leather dresses, cami leather dresses and fit and flare versions awash on the high street. Just add a heel and go.

If black isn’t your colour, there’s plenty of leather dresses in warmer tones, from dark green to burgundy to chocolate brown and caramel.

Fancy adding one to your winter dressing roster? We’ve found the best leather, and faux leather dresses, on the high street.

Best leather dresses on the high street

Sosander Faux Leather Black Dress, £74, Marks & Spencer

The ideal dress to layer, wear over a T-shirt or roll neck to dress it down, or loose the layers for evening.

Faux Leather Navy Dress, £34, Great Plains

Holly Willoughby has this dress in brown, but this navy version is a fabulous buy for spring.

Faux Leather Black Shirt Dress, £60, River Island

This River Island mini gives a casual vibe to leather, with its soft finish and oversized fit.

Faux Leather Black Dress, £49.99, Mango

Why not try a wrap dress in leather? The universally flattering style looks great in this fabric.

Vegan Recycled Black Leather Dress, £59, French Connection

A shift dress in leather? It's one for the office and the bar.

Military Black Leather Dress, £359.20, Karen Millen

The military style look of this leather dress is a stylish take on the look.

Sonder Studio Black Leather Dress, £69.50, M&Co

With its zip closure and short sleeves, this is a great buy for work and play.

Burgundy Leather Dress, £47.20, Oasis

If black isn't for you, burgundy leather is an easy to wear option. Add a long-sleeved tee underneath this to make it more wearable.

Pintuck Leather Dress, £499, Whistles

Or try brown leather; this Whistles leather dress also comes in blue.

Black Faux Leather Cami Dress, £85, Club L London

Date night dresses don't get much sexier than this, a twist on the cami dress.

Faux Leather Dress, £45.99, Zara

As is this chic black leather bandeau dress - very Kendall Jenner.

