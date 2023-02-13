How to wear suspenders and stockings: Valentine's guide

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With the excitement of Valentine's Day almost upon us, our favourite royals and celebrities from Meghan Markle to Victoria Beckham are confessing they have a special place in their hearts for the romantic occasion.

Duchess Meghan once admitted she is a "sucker" for Valentine's Day, and only weeks ago Victoria debuted a phenomenal pair of fishnet stockings on a date night with David Beckham that signaled a major trend alert. According to Boux Avenue, stockings and suspenders belt searches are now up by 60 percent since the start of 2023. Find out exactly how to navigate this exciting new stocking trend with this easy six-step guide from top lingerie experts, just in time for a Valentine's Day treat.

Rubie Lingerie Set, from £10, Boux Avenue

Whether you are more about self-love aka Galentine's Day, like Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan, or you are reveling in the honeymoon stage like Kourtney Kardashian, there is nothing like completing your Valentine's date night outfit like a full three-piece lingerie set. Keep scrolling to shop our favourite picks from £10 at Boux Avenue, M&S- and ASOS for all body shapes and sizes along the way…

How to wear a suspender belt

Step one

1. Once you have the bra and knickers of your choosing on, put the matching suspender belt on around your waist, fastening it on the most comfortable hook.

Step two

2. Once the belt is on, decide whether you would rather tuck the suspender belt straps under the knickers, or have them running over the top. We advise wearing your suspender straps under your knickers for a more seamless look. However, if you have gone for a frillier suspender style like Boux Avenue's 'Tegan' suspender, we would recommend wearing the straps over the knickers – this way you won’t cover up any of the gorgeous detailing.

How to attach stockings to your suspenders

Step three

3. Take a seat and gently pull your stockings or hold-ups on - be careful not to cause any ladders.

Step four

4. Open the clips of the suspender belt straps, and pull the stocking or hold-up top over the rubber section of the clip, with the metal and rubber part sitting on top.

Step five

5. With the stocking top in between the rubber part of the clip and the second metal part, push the rubber circle through, catching the stocking and securing it (the rubber circle should then be pushed down to the narrow end of the clip).

Step six

6. Repeat steps four and five for each suspender strap until they are all securely attached to your hosiery.

If you are feeling inspired to shop the looks that you have seen, Boux Avenue has recently expanded its suspender range with its Valentine's collection including detachable suspender Basques, frills suspender belts, and trending leg harnesses.

Teagan Plunge Lingerie Set, from £10, Boux Avenue

See more of our favourite new lingerie sets from Boux Avenue, M&S and ASOS...

Rosie Silk & Lace Suspenders Lingerie Set from £16, M&S

Rosie Lace Lingerie Set, from £8.40, ASOS

Scarlette Plunge Lingerie Set, from £10, Boux Avenue

