13 payday treats for a new-season fashion fix: New-in buys from M&S, Zara, Primark & MORE 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With payday FINALLY on the horizon we're shopping the virtual aisles for a fashionable treat, something that just screams new season.

Let's have a look at what's new-in at the likes of Marks & Spencer, Primark, Zara, Oasis, and all the other online retailers we know you all love. Whether you're looking to try out a new fashion trend or brighten up your wardrobe in February, let's get shopping.

LOVE SHOPPING? Check out the HELLO! EDIT newsletter

Bold colour

After a grey January, we need some bright colour in our lives in February. M&S has taken inspiration from Surena Bute with a pair of hot pink wide-leg trousers and we love them.

Pink wide-leg trousers, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Dogtooth prints

This whole look is giving major Emily in Paris vibes.

Dogtooth blazer, £39.99, H&M

Go hell for leather

Oasis has a pair of very chic straight leg leather trousers. Love! Wear with trainers boots or heels. Not what you're looking for? We have a great edit of the best leather trousers.

Straight leg leather trousers, £159.20, Oasis

Put on your rose-tinted specs

If you've suffered with the January blues, it's time to throw on your rose-tinted specs - quite literally. If these are too expensive, here are 12 cheap and cheerful sunglasses that look way more expensive than they actually are.

Bonchurch sunglasses, £112, Taylor Morris Eyewear

Striped knits continue to reign

Mint Velvet has a super stylish striped knit to wear right now - and then in spring you'll be able to wear it sans coat. Want more options? Here are our favourite striped knits.

White striped jumper, £89, Mint Velvet

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.

But in all seriousness, don't delay on this dress, if you snooze, you will lose.

Floral maxi dress, £135, & Other Stories

Show some skin

Bare legs are a while off still, but a pair of leather shorts with a cool pair of opaque tights and boots is a perfect way to ditch the jeans.

Leather shorts, £87.20, Warehouse

Striped shirts never go out of style

Primark has won us over with this Frankie's Shop-style striped shirt for just £14.

Striped shirt, £14, Primark

Break in a pair of loafers

Hailey Bieber recently pounded the pavements in her Prada loafers, and now we want to do the same. This pair from H&M should do the trick. Not your style? Here's a roundup of the best loafers to shop on the high street.

Loafers, £59.99, H&M

Try cargo trousers

Cargo trousers are everywhere this season. Give your jeans a break with a pair this season. The utilitarian trend is here to stay for a while.

Cargo trousers, £32.99, New Look

Opt for a rich mom sweatshirt

Love this 80s-inspired country club look courtesy of Mango.

Sweatshirt, £35.99, Mango

New month equals new jewellery

Missoma has brought out a Jelly Hearts collection that's guaranteed to make you swoon. Definitely one for the pay day must-have list. If you're looking for something to gift? Here are our favourite affordable jewellery brands.

Jelly Hearts stone ring, £85, Missoma

Embrace the season of lurve

Trust Zara to bring out the perfect Valentine's Day-inspired handbag out just in time for payday.

Sparkly heart bag, £32.99, Zara

NOW SHOP

Best mom jeans with top reviews

The best suits for women for any occasion

The striped sweater is still trending - shop our favourites

Quilted jackets are still a thing - here are 14 of the best

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.