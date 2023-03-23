Free People's Daisy Jones & The Six collection: The best pieces to shop

Carla Challis
Channel Daisy Jones & The Six style with Free People’s 70s inspired collection, including the actual pieces Riley Keogh, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone wore in the Amazon series.
It’s official – we’re basing our spring/summer wardrobe (and any festival fashion) on Amazon Prime’s miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six.
With the 70s fashion being as much of a part of the show as the music and drama, we’re dreaming of shopping Daisy Jones’ wardrobe.
Riley Keough as Daisy Jones
Thanks to Free People’s capsule 1970s inspired collection, we can. Along with a treasure trove of fringing, suede and crochet, the Free People collection includes the actual designs Riley Keough, who portrays Daisy Jones, wore in the show; think silk slips, leather jackets and cowboy boots.
With Daisy’s fashion largely inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, some of her most standout outfits are the exact embodiment of the descriptions in Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book, of which the TV show is based on.
And where Riley Keough’s character’s style leans into the bohemian, rock chick lane, Karen Sirko’s (Suki Waterhouse) is a more edgier take on the 70s fashion.
Add in Camilla Morrone’s Camila Dunne character’s hippier style of floral dresses and peasant blouses, and you’ve got the whole span of 1970s fashion at its best.
Scroll down for the best 70s-inspired fashion to unlock your Daisy Jones style.
Slip silk mini dress, £88, Free People
Burnout kimono, £88, Free People
Fleetwood mac T-shirt, £88, Free People
Leather jacket, £648, Free People
Denim maxi skirt, £108, Free People
Disco bra, £70, Free People
Floral mini dress, £140, Free People
Suede fringe jacket, £118, Free People
Boob tube, £34, Free People
Flares, £88, Free People
