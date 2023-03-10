Best women's parkas – the perfect coat to see you from winter to spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you don’t have a parka coat in your wardrobe, then we have two words for you – why not? Parka jackets offer a combination of warmth, durability and functionality – as well as being the ultimate cool girl jacket.

They’ll keep you warm when it gets chilly, but aren’t as bulky and cumbersome as a puffer jacket. They’re also usually waterproof – which makes them a great choice for rainy or snowy weather.

If you’re into hiking, snowboarding or other outdoor pursuits, a women's parka is a must. Or even if you just want to look stylish while you walk the dog – hey, we wouldn’t judge!

Yep, women's parkas can be dressed up or down and worn on everything from 9pm shop runs to lunch dates. And if you invest good money, you literally may never have to buy another parka.

They’re typically made from high-quality materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions and frequent wear.

Are you convinced yet? Take a look at these stylish parkas for women which are available to shop on the high street right now… Several of them are on sale so now’s the perfect time to buy!

Best women's parkas to shop now

Waterproof Borg lined parka, £105 (WAS £210), Boden

Boden is one of Kate Middleton’s favourite brands, and we bet she’d love this waterproof parka from the brand. It has a flattering relaxed fit and falls just above the knee. It’s available in basil green, navy blue and russet red in both petite and regular sizes. It’s a clearance item though, so if you want it, don’t hang about. Once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Waterproof Hooded High Neck parka coat, £89, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spncer’s entry to the parka parade comes in hunter green and midnight navy. It’s available in sizes six to 24 and it’s copes well with rain. It has a regular fit, with a flattering drawstring waist and hood. The taped seams keep you dry while the fleece-lined pockets keep snuggly. It has a military-style button on each of the elasticated cuffs and a mixture of easy popper and zip fastenings.

Loxley cosy waterproof parka coat, £89, Joules

Joules’ chic black parka definitely would be one to bring a touch of glamour – and it’s also available in navy. It’s fully waterproof, with a snug borg fleece lining.

H&M+ Windproof sports parka, £69.99, H&M

H&M's one-size fits all oversized sports parka is perfect for outdoor fitness fans. It's made of lightweight, windproof fabric, and features a hood with an elasticated drawstring, a two-way zip down the front and large flap front pockets. It has low dropped shoulders with gathers, and long sleeves with covered elasticated cuffs. It also has an elasticated drawstring at the waist and hem for an adjustable fit.

Barbour Byrness Long Fishtail Hem Coat Olive parka, £289.99, John Lewis

Barbour's women's parka is an investment piece that's sure to last for many many years if you care for it properly! It has two hand warmer pockets and two lower pockets and a fish tail hem. This practical jacket also offers a concealed placket and a large hood.

The Kooples leopard-print hooded woven parka jacket, £390, Selfridges

Well isn't this purr-fect? A woven, waterproof, oh-so-chic leopard print parka from Parisian brand The Kooples! It features a concealed zip and snap-button fastenings on the front. It's a regular fit, drawstring hood, long sleeves and dropped shoulders. J'adore!

KEEP SHOPPING

Bomber jackets are trending for spring - here are 12 we are loving

16 best trench coats for your Spring wardrobe refresh

Quilted jackets are still trending - here are 15 of the best

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.