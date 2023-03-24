The TikTok viral three-way crossbody bag is finally back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can't say no to a handbag that can be worn in multiple ways - so we can see why the Charles & Keith Gabine crossbody was a hit on TikTok due to its versatile, stylish design.

Social media users caused mass sell-outs of the bag after it was trending last summer - but the viral arm candy is finally back in stock.

Gabine crossbody bag, £65, Charles & Keith

The Charles & Keith bag comes with a thick crossbody strap, an adjustable strap, and a gold chain strap - so it can be worn in several ways including a side bag, a clutch and even a bumbag.

Retailing at £65, we think the bag is far more affordable than it looks, and it's back in stock in pink, brown and multi, whilst the black version is available for pre-order.

The crossbody is so timeless with a gold buckle fastening that will complement any outfit. It will make a great staple for any occasion, and we think it's a go-to for travelling as shoppers can switch up the style without packing multiple bags.

TikTokers have been raving about the £65 arm candy, praising it for being "so many bags in one." One user shared a video of herself showing off her new accessory, and she said: "This bag is insane, you have to get this bag. I got this bag from Charles & Keith because I just thought I needed a new crossbody bag, but little did I know it was going to change my life."

The social media user rounded off the video with the caption: "I cannot get over the quality for the price."

We're sold! Snap up the viral crossbody now before it sells out.

