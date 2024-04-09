These TikTok viral wide-leg trousers are described as 'comfortable' and 'flattering' – and I'm shopping a pair for my workwear wardrobe

In the last few years, I've found myself reaching for wide-leg trousers far more than my usual jeans. Why? The relaxed style is so much more comfortable than my restricting denim pieces, and the effortless design pairs with just about everything in my wardrobe.

Uniqlo's wide-leg pleated trousers have been on my wishlist for some time, after the £35 / $50 pair went viral for being the ultimate workwear trousers.

Available in four neutral tones, the trousers feature an elasticated high waist with a wide cut and subtle tucks for a flattering touch. The two-way stretch is designed to give a more spacious feel, with shoppers even saying that you can "squat on the ground" while wearing them.

I love that the tailored waistband gives such a luxe appearance for the price, and the feature that caught my eye the most is the wrinkle-resistant design – as I have several pairs of wide-leg trousers that crease almost immediately.

The beige, white, black, and grey options are the ideal colours for building a capsule wardrobe. All four can be styled for day and evening wear, and I'll be wearing mine with a fitted T-shirt, a black belt, and Adidas Samba trainers for a laid-back everyday style. For a more formal workwear look, I'd opt for a black blazer and a pair of ballet flats, switching my shoes out for heeled boots and chunky gold earrings for a smart evening ensemble.

Uniqlo has answered every tall girl's prayers too, as they've released the trousers in long sizes, with petite options available as well.

The viral trousers have averaged an impressive 4.5 out of five-star rating on the Uniqlo site. One reviewer wrote: "These are lovely to wear for work. They look smart but the stretch makes them super comfy and the stretchy waistband stops gaping!"

Another added: "My new favourite trousers! Perfect classic pleated wide-leg trousers – nips in considerably at the waist and flares out at the hips so perfect if you are hourglass-shaped like me or pear-shaped."

Marks & Spencer has a similar version of the wide-leg trousers that feature pleating at the front for an elegant feel, and they're available in black, grey, and beige. Mango's pleated style is also a great option if you want a super relaxed fit, and I love the tailored style paired with strappy heels.

Final thoughts on the viral Uniqlo trousers

If you're looking for a staple pair of trousers to wear on repeat, the Uniqlo pair is definitely worth considering for the £35 / $50 price tag. I'm adding the beige shade to my basket as I think they'll look so stylish with loafers and ballet flats in the spring, and the versatile design is one I'll be reaching for throughout the year.