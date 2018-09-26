Revealed: From the Countess of Wessex to Queen Letizia, the royal ladies who love a jumpsuit - video These royals love an all-in-one

Though once considered too casual for royals, jumpsuits are becoming popular amongst them, the Countess of Wessex caused a stir at royal ascot this year when she rocked up wearing a turquoise Emilia Wickstead number. Jumpsuits had been banned until 2018 from the royal enclosure and the countess happily embraced the style in June. The gorgeous piece of clothing is also popular with European royals - Queen Letizia of Spain looked impeccable in a navy asymmetric jumpsuit at the opera in Madrid earlier this year. Another royal who is wholeheartedly embracing the jumpsuit is Princess Charlene of Monaco who got a head start on the trend last year when she wore a strapless silvernumber by Atelier Versace at the Red Cross Gala in Monte Carlo. For all the royals embracing this microtrend see the full video below.

Jumpsuits - A right royal trend

