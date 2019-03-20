This is Duchess Meghan's most liked maternity outfit - vote for your favourite! Which of these 10 outfits is your number one?

The Duchess of Sussex has stepped out in so many stunning maternity outfits during her pregnancy with her and Prince Harry's first child, we've nearly lost track. From gorgeous shift dresses to elegant designer gowns and even dressed-down athleisure, former actress Meghan is one stylish mum-to-be. But which is her most liked maternity outfit according to her many fans on social media? Fashion website lovethesales.com has tallied up online reactions to 75 of Meghan's maternity ensembles and revealed the outfit with the most likes – 356k of them! Can you guess? It's the royal's super-chic one-shouldered black Givenchy gown.

Vote HERE for your favourite Meghan maternity look!





The number one dress, according to social media likes

Meghan wowed the world when she stepped onto the stage at the British Fashion Awards in December 2018 to pay homage to her wedding dress designer Claire Waight Keller. The Duchess looked so elegant in the simple-yet-flattering silk dress, with her hair slicked back in a glamorous up-do, accessorising with a cool gold bracelet.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer just wore TWO princess dresses in VERY regal colours

The site found Meghan's most-worn fashion brands during her pregnancy have been Aquazurra, Givenchy, Stuart Weitzman and Outland Denim and her favourite maternity colours are blue and black in terms of number of wears.

MORE: Princess Eugenie loves THIS quirky fashion trend - but Meghan Markle wore it first

Loading the player...

Coming in at number two on the most-liked outfits list is her Calvin Klein turtleneck dress and Amanda Wakeley coat, which racked up 341k likes. At number three with 338k likes is Meghan's teal Jason Wu dress which she wore during her and Harry's Royal Tour of Australia and New Zealand In October 2018.

The fourth most popular dress is her stunning golden gown by Dior, which Meghan donned for a dinner in Morocco in February 2019 with 287k likes. In fifth place is the royal's Adidas Ultraboost sneakers with 272k likes; the former Suits star surprised fans in a relaxed sportswear look after her baby shower in New York in February.

Surprisingly, Meghan's least liked outfit was that royal blue jumper and pleated skirt by Givenchy that she wore in October 2018, which garnered a lot of attention for appearing see-through.

What do you think HELLO! readers? Vote HERE for your favourite Meghan maternity look!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.