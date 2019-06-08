The Countess of Wessex stuns in green Suzannah dress and Jane Tayor hat at Trooping the Colour Stylish Sophie!

The Countess of Wessex looked super stylish on Saturday as she wowed the crowd at the Trooping the Colour parade with the entire royal family. Widely regarded as one of the best-dressed royal ladies, we were excited to see her latest look. The wife of Prince Edward sported a beautiful green dress by Suzannah with a hat by Jane Taylor. As always, the royal showcased her natural beauty with simple makeup.

Sophie joined Princess Beatrice, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie at the annual event, which marks the Queen's birthday celebrations. All the members of the royal family are always a huge part of the big day and head to the iconic palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.

Over 1,400 officers take part; as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians from ten bands. In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have participated on horseback. Last year, the mother of two looked stunning in a bold pink ensemble. We loved her rosy outfit, which looked very similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic pink dress she wore to the 2017 procession. Sophie, 53, teamed the striking puff-sleeve frock with a contrasting cream hat.

We last saw the royal earlier this week at the Treloar Trust College, Holybourne where she took part in an official visit. The blonde beauty dazzled in a pair of tailored cropped white trousers with a matching shirt, and she teamed the look with a sleek black blazer and a pair of high heel wedge espadrilles. Decked out in striking silver jewellery, she added delicate drop earrings and a simple watch. Her trademark hair was tied back in a casual ponytail and she added berry-toned lipstick. Gorgeous!

