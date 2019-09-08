Meghan Markle's sweet tribute to Prince Harry and Archie whilst in New York REVEALED

Despite being thousands of miles from her husband Prince Harry and her four-month-old son Archie for the first time since welcoming him to the world back in May, Meghan Markle kept her two loves close to her heart whilst in New York over the weekend.

Eagled-eye fans spotted the Duchess wearing gorgeous gold necklace on Saturday, featuring two tags, one with the initial 'H', and another presumably featuring the letter 'A', in honour or her newborn.

A closer look at Meghan's necklace

The very special accessory is by Mini Mini and it's available to buy online with prices starting at £125.

MORE: Meghan Markle supports pal Serena Williams at US Open - best photos

It's clear that Meghan loves personalised jewellery as this is not the first time she has worn necklaces featuring Harry or Archie's initials. Back in July, when she made a surprise appearance to cheer on friend Serena at Wimbledon, she was spotted wearing a different 'A' initial necklace. This time the accessory was a generous gift from jeweller Emma Swann from Verse Fine Jewellery and the piece of jewellery was worth $590.

The Duchess kept touching her accessory throughout the match

Back in 2016, before she announced her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan subtly declared her love for the royal with a gorgeous and delicate personalised necklace which featured her initial, 'M', and Harry's. The jewel is by Ani and Wren and worth $250.

READ: A definitive guide to Meghan Markle's style since joining the royal family

On Saturday afternoon, the royal looked glowing as she sat with Serena Williams' family to cheer her on during the US Open final. The mother-of-one looked gorgeous for the occasion in a belted navy denim dress and slick cardigan by J.Crew. She even brought a pair of Victoria Beckham aviators along in case it got too sunny and carried her trusty Carolina Herrera handbag.

Her 18-karat gold turquoise earrings were Jennifer Meyer and retail at $395.

Of course the Meghan effect meant that all items were out of stock before Serena Williams was defeated by Canadian player Bianca Andreescu.