How suave does Prince William look in his latest outfit? The royal donned a seriously dapper green velvet blazer for an evening at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday. The Duke attended a gala in aid of the charity Centrepoint, who he is a patron for and who are marking 50 years of tackling youth homelessness. Singers Rita Ora, Hussain Manawer and Duran Duran all performed at the star-studded event and William certainly dressed the part in his cool jacket, bow tie and crisp white shirt. We don't normally gush over the Prince's clothing but we have to say, the royal nailed it with this look.

Even better, you can pick up William's exact jacket on the high street for your man, should you wish. The green velvet 'Parade' blazer is available at Reiss for £285. The slim-fit, single-breasted jacket features peak lapels, a single-button fastening and buttoned cuffs. Just the thing for a chic cocktail bar or night at the theatre.

Velvet Blazer, £285, Reiss

Tuxedo trousers, £145, Reiss

William's velvet jacket would look equally at home on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel, which is funny as he spoke to judges Shirley Ballass and Claudia Winkleman at the gala. The Duke explained: "I have watched the show [Strictly] a couple of times. Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it." William, 37, then asked: "Why does Claudia never dance?!" to which she hilariously replied: "I'm too creaky!"

William was joined at the event by fellow royal, Princess Beatrice, who looked equally stylish in a smart black jacket, beaded headpiece, tights and a beautiful pair of boots. We're loving the headband trend this season – wonder if Beatrice took inspiration from Duchess Kate's gorgeous black Zara headband at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night?