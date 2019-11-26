Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family Presents fit for the Queen in your life

Christmas is one of the best times of the year to give the royalist in your life, the perfect royal-themed present. Add to their collection of memorabilia with a crown adorned home accessory or two or take inspiration from some of the most stylish royal ladies – the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

The odd style secret has been let slip throughout the years, so we've included some of Kate and Meghan's favourite beauty, fashion, jewellery and homeware products in our royal gift guide too. Happy shopping!

Help to bring a regal touch to their living room this festive season with this iconic red throne Christmas decoration.

Buckingham Palace crystal throne decoration, £25, Royal Collection Trust

BUY NOW

Add a touch of sparkle to your Christmas day beverage with this gin set, which carries royal approval.

Gordon's - Premium Pink Gin, Glasses and Drink Shimmer Set, £20, Debenhams

BUY NOW

An absolute must-have for any royal fanatic this year. Delve into the secrets of the Queen's wardrobe and style, as personally revealed by her longstanding dresser and friend Angela Kelly.

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, by Angela Kelly, £13.51, Amazon UK

BUY NOW

What do you get the royal fan who has everything? Treat them to this exclusive Christmas hamper from the Royal Collection Trust, brimming with a selection of handpicked festive delights, including mince pies, strawberry jam, chocolate praline crowns, handbag shortbread, afternoon loose leaf tea and a Christmas tea towel.

Buckingham Palace small Christmas hamper, £75, Royal Collection Trust

BUY NOW

Inspired by Her Majesty, the Queenie handbag gives a nod to Lulu’s British heritage so it's perfect for a royal fan who is never without her accessories. The two-tone bag is made from premium leather and comes with a practical detachable chain so it can be worn across the body or over the shoulder.

'Queenie' bag, £325, Lulu Guinness

BUY NOW

Every royalist needs the perfect mug to sip their morning brew from, so make their Christmas morning with this Buckingham Palace-themed china cup.

Buckingham Palace coffee mug, £19.95, Royal Collection Trust

BUY NOW

Smell like a royal with one of Meghan Markle's favourite scents, containing warm notes of ambrette seeds, fresh sea salt and earthy sage. Sister-in-law Kate is also a fan of Jo Malone's candles.

Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne, from £48, John Lewis

BUY NOW

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing one of Merci Maman's engraved necklaces after the birth of Prince George and if you're after a gift with a personalised touch this festive season, this is sure to put a smile on any new mum's face.

North Star necklace, from £99, Merci Maman

BUY NOW

Journalist and broadcaster Sali Hughes chronicles the Queen's vibrant wardrobe through the years in her fascinating book. A must-have for any royal lover's coffee table.

Our Rainbow Queen, by Sali Hughes, £6.54, Amazon UK

BUY NOW

For those of you who don't know, the Duchess of Sussex is a huge fragrance fan. She has previously said: "[It’s] my favourite thing. So much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home." If she's looking to try something new, she might be keen to try the Ella K fragrance that's inspired by South Africa, the country Meghan and Harry have a soft spot for. Let's not forget the special significance the country holds for the married pair. The delightful scent is inspired by the monumental baobab, an ancestral symbol which carries all the history of Africa in its thousand-year-old trunk. With notes of sandalwood, cedar and a touch of patchouli and a dusting of green pepper, this fragrance is a treat for the senses.

Cri Du Kalahari Eau De Parfum, £175, Ella K at Harvey Nichols

BUY NOW

Do brunch like a royal with Meghan Markle's exact stoneware teapot, as revealed by her friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin on Instagram.

Country House teapot (small) £28, Soho Home

BUY NOW

This edible gift will put a smile on any royal lover's face, when it's posted through their letterbox - perfect for friends and family who live far away.

Biscuiteers' Queen and Corgis letterbox biscuits box of five, £22.99, Selfridges

BUY NOW

It wouldn't be Christmas without a novelty pair of socks and this gift set, featuring Wills Heels, Kate Middle-Toe, Hurry Feet and Meghan Ankle, is sure to get everyone kneeling at their feet.

Royals socks gift set, £30, ChattyFeet

BUY NOW

Take a leaf out of the Duchess of Cambridge's style book and gift them with these season's must-have accessory. That's their New Year's Eve look sorted!

Pearl embellished Alice Band, £16, Accessorize

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.