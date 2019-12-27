Meghan Markle’s Christmas card jumper was from a high street store And it’s currently cheaper than ever

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first family Christmas card starring baby Archie this year - and star, he certainly did! The young royal was front and centre on the sweet family photo, but once we’d managed to get over his cuteness, we spotted Meghan Markle wearing the perfect winter jumper - and it turns out it’s from high street brand All Saints.

The grey roll-neck style is one the duchess has worn before, but it’s clearly timeless. While the grey version is no longer available to shop, there’s an equally-gorgeous camel style in stock - and it’s in the sale right now.

Cashmere blend jumper, £93.60, All Saints

But if it’s grey you really want, there are plenty of similar styles available to shop on the high street at affordable prices - and they look just like Meghan’s.

High neck sweater, £55, & Other Stories

Chunky knit jumper, £69, Ted Baker @ John Lewis

Cosy wide jumper, £25, Warehouse

We’d style the jumper with slim jeans or wide leg trousers like Meghan, but these versatile knits would look just as great tucked into a skirt or layered under a dress. Told you it’s timeless!

Harry and Meghan have been on a six-week break from royal duties and have been enjoying some private time with their family in Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last seen in public when they both attended the Remembrance Day services and separately Harry met winners of the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Archie made his public debut on Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa in September, where the couple met Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

We hope they had a lovely, family Christmas.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.