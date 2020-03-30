The Countess of Wessex always has us swooning over her classic style choices, but have you spotted one of her more modern accessories? While Sophie usually sticks to traditional timepieces, she also has an Apple watch in her collection - how cool! The royal was first spotted wearing it back in 2018, and was again pictured sporting it when she stood outside her home to applaud the UK's NHS carers on Thursday.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Wessex family applaud the NHS

We wonder if Sophie's Apple accessory is simply a fashion piece or if she uses it to track her fitness and receive calls and messages, like countless others. She has teamed hers with a unique two-tone strap in pink and red - we love a colour clash! The Countess has been spotted with her iPhone before, and clearly loves her technology like so many of us. Another royal who loves her Apple watch is Queen Rania of Jordan, who has also been pictured wearing hers with her stylish outfits.

MORE: Queen Letizia's gorgeous Reiss skirt is in the sale - and it comes in two other colours

Sophie has been impressing us with her relatable style choices recently, and looked lovely in her jumper and jeans as she appeared with her family to show support for our frontline workers amid the coronavirus crisis. She wore her hair back in a simple ponytail and added classic hoop earrings, too.

Sophie's modern Apple watch

Of course, other members of the British royal family joined in the applause - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable video of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping, while the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also shared a video from their Scottish home Birkhall.

MORE: The fashion and beauty discounts & sales happening right now: From Topshop to Charlotte Tilbury

While public engagements have been cancelled, royal fashion fans were thrilled to see their favourite ladies in their casualwear on social media - and in her own video, Duchess Camilla also proved she dresses just as elegantly at home in a chic jumper and blouse. Meanwhile, some noticed that Princess Charlotte and her mum Kate are sweetly dressing alike, as Charlotte sported a classic Breton striped top, just like the Duchess has in the past.