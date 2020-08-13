11 times the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her enviable trainer collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge might be best known for her love of a wedge heel or classic court, but when it comes to keeping things casual, she loves to rely on a good pair of trainers.

Kate keeps it classic in her choice of sneakers, often opting for plimsolls or more functional trainers. That doesn't mean her choices are boring though – the Duchess is quite bold in her colour choices, flitting from bright red to pale blue or even block colour with colourful accents. Take a look through Kate's impressive trainer wardrobe…

Kate wearing Superga

The Duchess has made countless appearances wearing her favourite Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers. From arriving at her 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last year wearing the plimsolls to the King's Cup Regatta in August 2020. Sweetly, Princess Diana also loved the same style, and was pictured wearing a navy version back in 1997.

SHOP: 2750 Cotu Classic Trainers, £55, Superga

Kate wearing New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz

Dressed in her sporty kit for the King's Cup sailing race last year, Kate debuted a new style of her favourite New Balance numbers. The trendy trainers feature a knitted fabric and are still available.

She wore the same pair in navy blue back in 2017, during a visit to the Irish Football Association in Belfast. The style is called the 'Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport' and the brand has since launched plenty of similar versions of the spongey sneakers.

SHOP: Womens Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Sport, £75, New Balance

Kate wearing Nike Vapormax sneakers

Towards the end of 2017 Kate was ready for action in Monreal London track pants and a Nike top. Her trainers? One of her coolest pairs to date, the Nike VaporMax sneakers in a light blue shade. She wore the pair again in 2019 to visit a primary school in London.

SHOP: Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit, £190, JD Sports

Kate wearing Adidas Supernova Glide trainers

The Duchess opted for a bright pair of Adidas kicks to watch some events at the 2012 London Olympics; with the red trim of her jacket and red tee, this is a woman who knows how to coordinate. Take note!

SHOP: Adidas Supernova Running Shoes, £54.95, Sportshoes

Kate wearing New Balance Vazee trainers

These trainers are designed as a women's trail running shoe, and Kate put them to the test for a London Marathon training day in February 2017; although she didn't beat husband Prince William or brother-in-law Prince Harry, she was as elegant as ever giving them a run for their money.

Later in November, she pulled the New Balance out of her wardrobe to a visit to Birmingham, co-ordinating her coat and sneaks to perfection. The style has now sold out, but the New Balance 680v6 is a similar style.

SHOP: New Balance 680v6, £49, New Balance

Kate wearing Adidas Pureboost X trainers

The Duchess of Cambridge swapped a pair of Rupert Sanderson courts for a pair of lightweight £90 trainers when showing off her rowing skills in Portsmouth with Sir Ben Ainslie back in 2016. The snazzy turquoise laces jazzed up her all-black-ensemble like a style icon would.

Kate's Pureboost design has now sold out, but Adidas' revamped versions, the Ultraboost, are a great alternative - just switch the laces out for a bright, bold blue like the Duchess.

SHOP: Adidas Ultraboost 4.0, £140, Adidas

Kate wearing Mint Velvet plimsolls

The first time Kate was seen wearing her grey suede Mint Velvet 'Bibi'plimsolls was back in 2013; a year later, she packed them for the Royal Tour to Australia and New Zealand. The style has long gone, but Mint Velvet's newer version, the Nicola, are a close match.

SHOP: Mint Velvet Nicola trainers, £99, John Lewis

Kate wearing ASICS Gel-Solution Speed 3 Tennis shoes

What does one wear to take part in a tennis workshop with Judy Murray? Tennis shoes of course! Kate stayed true to the theme with these classic ASICS. Try the new style, in pure white, for summer sports.

SHOP: Asics gel-solution tennis shoes, £64.99, Sportshoes

Kate wearing Adidas Ignition 2 sneakers

Kate meant business on a visit to the Olympic Park to visit the British hockey team ahead of the 2012 Olympics – she was ready to play in her trainers and hoodie, putting her hockey days at school to the test.

SHOP: Adidas AR Trainers, £48.72, Adidas

Kate wearing M&S

Kate stepped out in an off-duty look back in February 2020, looking lovely in her green culottes and comfy trainers. Kate's green stripe trainers were actually from British staple Marks & Spencer, and cost just £29.50. Unsurprisingly, they flew off the shelves - but they've been restocked in new colourways.

SHOP: Ribbon detail sneakers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Kate wearing Superga (again)

Last year, the royal shared a previously-unseen photograph from her time working on her own garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, and as usual fans loved seeing a glimpse at another never-before-seen outfit. This time around, it was an off-duty look for Kate - and she looked effortless in a loose khaki shirt (thought to be past-season Zara), blue skinny jeans and a green pair of her favourite Superga trainers.

Kate's casual pumps are made in a khaki green canvas and have a contrast rubber sole.

SHOP: Superga 2750 Cotu Classic with gum sole, £55, Superga

