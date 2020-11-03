We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, Sophie, Countess of Wessex stepped out for her first in-person public engagement after leaving quarantine, attending a special service at Westminster Abbey in London where she gave a reading.

For the occasion, the royal donned the most beautiful navy wrap dress, which was punctuated by striking leather buckle detailing.

The mother-of-two paired the V-neck frock with a pair of black leather boots, and opted for a light blue face mask with sweet floral detailing.

Sophie looked beautiful

Although it's unclear where Sophie's exact dress is from, Finery's 'Hilton' wrap dress is currently in the sale, down from £89 to £29, and is perfect for layering now the weather is colder.

Hilton Dress, £29, Finery

Made from crepe de chine and with draped wrap front tucks, it's perfect for layering up throughout winter, and will also look fab worn without tights when the weather warms up.

The Countess often finds subtle ways to elevate her beautiful outfits, and just last week took her get-up from stylish to show-stopping with her fabulous jewellery.

Making a virtual appearance from her home of Bagshot Park at the end of October, Sophie wore a chic round neck black top, with her hair pulled back into her signature low ponytail.

She opted for pretty bronze eyeshadow and finished her makeup look with a neutral lipstick.

But it was her chunky, pearlescent necklace and matching earrings that really stood out.

Sophie opted for show-stopping jewelry

Days earlier, the 55-year-old was spotted carriage driving with one of her aides in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

For the casual outing, the fashionable royal wrapped up in a brown jacket and wore a matching hat and dark trousers as she went for the ride near the Queen's Berkshire residence, managing to make even the most casual of outings look enviably sharp.

