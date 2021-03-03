Boden's dreamy polka dot dress totally reminds us of Princess Diana

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Feeling inspired by Princess Diana's iconic retro style? We've spotted a gorgeous high street dress that looks like a modern-day version of her look - and it's from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, Boden.

The pretty polka-dot dress totally reminds us of one of the Princess of Wales' favourite colour combination and prints, plus it has a sweet Peter Pan collar which she also often wore.

In a midi length with long sleeves and a flattering nipped-in waist, we can see it being popular with shoppers - and it would make a lovely choice for a garden party, christening or even a wedding (fingers crossed).

Polka Dot dress, £140, Boden

Diana loved a polka-dot look, and was pictured on a number of occasions in red and white - one of our favourite whimsical looks was the spotty outfit she wore to a polo match in 1986, accessorising with matching ankle socks.

The late royal was also very fond of a spotted midi dress by Catherine Walker - a designer also now loved by Duchess Kate - which she wore for a number of official engagements.

Princess Diana had a penchant for polka dots

Princess Diana's friend and stylist Anna Harvey once wrote of her changing relationship with fashion for Vogue, saying: "Diana had been called a fashion icon, but at the start she was incredibly unsophisticated about it all. Her taste was typical of her background; upper-class English girls weren't as knowing about clothes as they are now – there were no It-girls then. But she was very open to ideas."

Wearing her Catherine Walker dress

She added of her relationship with Catherine Walker, who designed numerous memorable outfits for Diana: "She was desperate to get a more serious image and Catherine Walker was indispensable in helping her forge one.

"She always felt more comfortable in tailored clothes. Over the years, Catherine devised a simple system of suits and tailored dresses that required a minimal number of fittings."

