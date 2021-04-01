Kate Middleton's surprising shopping habit revealed - exclusive We wouldn't be able to do this!

The Duchess of Cambridge has a wardrobe full of beautiful clothes, shoes and handbags, but you might be surprised to learn that she doesn't always wear the items she buys straight away.

Many of us would be tearing off the wrapping and immediately putting on our latest purchase, but it seems that Kate takes her time when it comes to wearing a new accessory.

MORE: Kate Middleton wasn’t supposed to have Princess Diana’s engagement ring - story revealed

Handbag designer Grace Wong, who runs luxury label Grace Han, tells HELLO! that it was a complete surprise to see the royal carrying her 'Love Letter' bag in October 2020, since she had actually purchased it a long time before she was pictured with it.

Kate has been pictured carrying her Grace Han bag twice

"I remember it was two years ago, almost three years ago, she picked the Love Letter style. We sent the bag to the Palace, and then I have been waiting to see her carry it on the news! So I was really surprised," she said.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate debuted the bag in October 2020

She added of her reaction: "That day when I woke up in the morning, I literally cried in my bathroom! I was so touched."

MORE: 5 royal-inspired push presents for new mums, including Kate Middleton’s exact eternity ring

Grace also revealed that it was Kate's stylist who ordered the bag for the Duchess, after coming across the elegant brand and recommending it to her. "It's very lucky for me that she picked it, and then showed it to the public," she said. "I'm a great admirer of her - of her beauty, elegance and particularly her caring of people."

Love Letter top handle bag, £1,999, Grace Han

The 'Love Letter' collection is named after the envelope shape on the bags, inspired by love letters of the past, present and future. Grace sweetly said of the inspiration: "Love can be found in our first kiss, in our friend's embrace, in the care of our parents and even when we are kind to ourselves.

"In that singular moment we feel peace, warmth and grace. It is pure, timeless, boundless and without prejudice."

Pictured in London in October 2020

She added: "I'm glad that the Duchess recognised my design concept towards 'Love Letters' - and I'm hoping that she can deliver the message behind the bag."

MORE: Inside Kate and Pippa Middleton's £1.88million flat during their 20s

Kate owns the Love Letter bag in small, which costs £1,999 - and is currently completely sold out. She was first pictured carrying it in October 2020, when she met with finalists of her Hold Still photography project alongside husband Prince William.

Next in Kate's collection? The 'Ballet Lesson' bag, £3,295, Grace Han

We're not surprised the sentimental British-Taiwanese brand has caught Kate's eye – based in London and Taipei, the label celebrates family values, female strength and elegant craftsmanship.

Here's hoping we see her carry another of the gorgeous bags on her arm soon - we could totally see her wearing the ultra-chic 'Ballet Lesson' bag...