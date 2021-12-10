Royal ladies rocking festive sequins! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in their glittering outfits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's officially party season – and the shops are full of sequins, sparkles and tinsel – so who better to give us some fashion inspiration than our favourite royal ladies?

READ: Kate Middleton's Christmas Gift List for 2021: 12 presents Prince William might buy her

While head-to-toe shimmer might seem a little glam for the generally formal royal family, we can confirm that even the likes of Duchess Kate and Meghan love a sequin or two – and the proof is in the pudding with these incredible outfits from over the years. Plus, we've tracked down the dreamiest dupes from our favourite high street and designer brands, so you can get the royal look for less...

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a dazzling green gown

Royal fans were left stunned as The Duchess of Cambridge walked alongside her husband Prince William in a jaw-dropping green glittery gown. Complete with long sleeves, square shoulders and a jewelled waist and neckline, Kate's dress perfectly flattered her svelte figure - no one does the red carpet quite like the Duchess.

GET THE LOOK:

Goddiva's forest green gown is a real show-stopper, just imagine how incredible it'll look teamed with emerald droplet earrings.

Green Embroidered Maxi Dress, £99, Goddiva

READ: Best statement earrings for Christmas 2021: From large Zara dazzlers to M&S rhinestones

MORE: We're pretty sure Kate Middleton will be wearing these Christmas party shoes

Kate wowed in a gold embellished gown at the red carpet premiere of No Time To Die

One for the history books, Kate Middleton's Jenny Packham dress served up major Bond girl vibes. Joining her husband Prince William on the red carpet at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, the Duchess teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa.

GET THE LOOK:

Feeling inspired? Net-A-Porter is selling a similar style by the label, and it's drenched in scores of sequins, beads and crystals in sunny gold and copper tones.

Jenny Packham embellished gown, £2,800, Net-A-Porter

MORE: Kate Middleton loves Missoma - and these earrings will definitely be on her Christmas list

SHOP: The golden girls! Royals wearing the most dreamy golden gowns

The Duchess wore another glittering creation by Jenny Packham to the 2013 Tusk Conservation Awards

What a wow moment! Kate wore this stunning floor-length dress by Jenny Packham to the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in 2013. She let the statement gown do the talking by leaving her hair long and loose and keeping her accessories minimal.

GET THE LOOK:

Available in a number of different shades, including blush, merlot and sage, we reckon Coast's sequin maxi dress would get the royal seal of approval.

Silver Sequin Angel Sleeve Maxi Dress, £79.50, Coast

The royal famously wowed in a red sequin dress by Needle & Thread in January 2020

We can't leave out Duchess Kate's stunning Needle and Thread dress, which she won fans hearts in at a Buckingham Palace reception in January 2020.

GET THE LOOK:

Even better, Kate's EXACT dress is still in stock!

Red Sequin Midi Dress, £435, Needle & Thread

READ: Kate Middleton's stylish Reiss power jacket is finally back in stock

The Duchess of Sussex

Before she became a Duchess, Meghan loved a bit of sparkle on the red carpet

They don't call it the 'Markle Sparkle' for nothing! Back in her days as an actress, the Duchess of Sussex wore this glamorous LBD to a fashion show in 2012. We think her sleek ponytail is the perfect accompaniment to her striking outfit.

GET THE LOOK:

Aptly named the 'WOW' dress, this black Bardot is absolutely timeless.

Black Sequin WOW Bardot Dress, £89, Sosandar

The Duchess of Sussex rocked a Roland Mouret sequin evening gown in 2019

This glittering Roland Mouret number was perfect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's night out at Cirque Du Soleil in January 2019.

GET THE LOOK:

This shimmering gown is the definition of extra.

Navy Maxi Dress, £65, Goddiva

Meghan looked so glamorous at a Golden Globe Awards after-party

In 2013, she couldn't resist a bit of winter sparkle at a swanky Golden Globe Awards after-party, either – beautiful.

GET THE LOOK:

Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and team this near-identical dress with a metallic clutch bag.

Yumi Black Sequin Long Sleeve Mini Dress, £50, New Look

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's sequin dress by Catherine Walker was later sold at an auction for £96,000

Renowned for her impeccable sense of style, Princess Diana loved to stand out in bold shimmering designs, and in 1986 she specially commissioned an extraordinary teal gown by Catherine Walker. Split to the knee and accentuated with shoulder pads, the royal wore her embellished evening dress to the Vienna Burgh Theatre in Austria, and later in 1990 while attending the Diamond Ball. Held in high esteem to this day, the sequin gown was sold at a 2016 auction in London for an incredible £96,000.

GET THE LOOK:

If you loved the colour of Princess Dian's dress, then Warehouse's sequin number comes in the perfect shade.

Green Sequin V Neck Midi Dress, £66, Warehouse

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice donned a Gucci crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown

Princess Beatrice stepped out for the Global Gift Gala in November 2018, looking incredible in a Gucci crystal and sequin-embellished crepe gown – worth £3,500. We reckon she looked picture-perfect in the floor-length frock, which she teamed with a patent black clutch bag, delicate jewellery and soft and natural makeup.

The royal stunned in a gold shift dress at a party in London

The Princess wowed in a gold shift dress at a Garrard party in London with her ex-boyfriend Dave Clark.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS DESIGN Embellished Cami Mini Dress, £90, ASOS

Beatrice opted for a blush pink and silver sequin gown at William and Kate's pre-wedding dinner

In 2011, Beatrice showed she'd always had a love for sequins at the pre-wedding dinner before Prince William and Kate's big nuptials – wearing this gorgeous pink and silver gown.

GET THE LOOK:

Get red carpet ready in this ultra-glam style that Princess Beatrice would love.

Pink Halterneck Sequin Maxi Dress, £103.20, Coast

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia's shimmering blazer certainly makes a statement

Queen Letizia of Spain, just like her fellow royal ladies, is also a big fan of sparkle – even wearing a sequinned blazer to a 2011 engagement in Oviedo, Spain. Perfectly-tailored trousers, a white blouse and classic pointed heels completed the look.

GET THE LOOK:

Marks & Spencer is selling the perfect dupe – and it also comes in silver.

Sequin Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £69, Marks & Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer wore top-to-toe sequins in an ice blue jumpsuit by Temperley London

Showcasing her impressive fashion credentials, back in 2017 Lady Kitty Spencer modelled top-to-toe sequins as she attended the Walpole British Luxury Awards in an ice blue jumpsuit by Temperley London. Originally priced at £2,295, Princess Diana's niece accessorised her statement one-piece with a black and champagne coloured clutch.

GET THE LOOK:

If you're searching for a sequin jumpsuit this Christmas, then River Island's green and blue version should be at the top of your list.

Green and Blue Sequin Jumpsuit, £75, River Island

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.