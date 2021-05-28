Kate Middleton's waist-cinching belt is a bargain Boden buy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge melted hearts when she granted her promise to Hold Still finalist Mila Sneddon on Thursday, wearing a pink dress for their meeting in Scotland.

Royal fans were in love with the outfit - a chic colour-block ME+EM dress, with matching accessories. Some might have noticed that Kate chose to cinch in her dress with a new belt, too, which came from high street brand Boden.

The 'Lollipop' skinny belt costs £38 (or $55) and is also available in black and tan - we predict a sell out!

WATCH: Kate keeps her promise to wear a pink outfit for little girl

Kate finished her look with pink Emmy London heels and her Missoma pink gemstone earrings, as part of her promise to five-year-old Mila, whose favourite colour is pink.

Skinny belt, £38 / $55, Boden

Gold pyramid charm earrings, £85/ $110, Missoma

Earlier this month - in clips shared to Prince William and Kate's new YouTube channel - the Duchess took part in a moving phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her daughter Mila, whose photo was included in her book, Hold Still.

Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia, was featured in an iconic picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home's kitchen window as her father stood outside.

Kate wore a ME+EM dress to meet Mila

During the call, Kate made a sweet promise to the little girl that she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet.

On Thursday, the pair finally met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, with Mila wearing her own princess dress - complete with tiara!

Silk shirt dress, £450, ME+EM

"Hi Mila, look at you! I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it's so nice to meet you in person," Kate could be heard saying.

She then added: "I love your dress, can you do a little twirl - and your shoes."

