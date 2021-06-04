Kate Middleton's workout wear is in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale, starting at just $24

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to going casual, Kate Middleton has a few fashion go-tos, from Barbour outdoor jackets to New Balance sneakers.

For working out, one of her favorite activewear picks is Sweaty Betty - a UK athleisure brand designed by and for women - which you can now shop for up to 60% off in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Duchess Kate’s love of Sweaty Betty goes waaay back - in 2013 she was even spotted browsing the Sweaty Betty racks at British department store Selfridges.

More recently the royal has rocked the brand's shoewear collab with New Balance - a perfect combination of two of her favorites.

Duchess Kate is a fan of Sweaty Betty activewear - including the brand's previous sneaker collab with New Balance

And Kate’s not the only famous fan of Sweaty Betty, which is known for its cool prints and designs that are just as fabulous for workouts as they are for street style.

The Duchess’ sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan. Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon are all known to love Sweaty Betty as well.

Royal and celebrity-approved? AND on sale? Let’s get shopping…

Shop Sweaty Betty in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale:

Here's the full Sweaty Betty selection from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, with deals starting at just $24, or check out our edit of pieces we think Kate Middleton would love.

Sweaty Betty Summer's Here Tie-Dye Tank, was $48 now $28.80, Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty Essential Pocket Joggers, were $78 now $46.80, Nordstrom

Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings, were $100 now $60, Nordstrom

Agility Drawstring Workout Top, was $68 now $40.80, Nordstrom

Serene Sweat Dress, was $98 now $58.80, Nordstrom

Diamond Knit Sweater was $148 now $88.80, Nordstrom

