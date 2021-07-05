Lady Louise Windsor carries £750 designer bag for stylish appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lady Louise Windsor has made a number of public appearances lately, as she stepped out at the Royal Windsor Horse show alongside her mother the Countess of Wessex and grandmother the Queen.

The 17-year-old, who is a keen carriage driver like her late grandfather Prince Philip, was dressed in her best equestrian attire as she took part in the show on Sunday - and she also appeared alongside her parents on Saturday.

SEE: 17 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

In fact, royal fans couldn't help but notice Louise's elegant outfit, which featured a buttoned blazer (formerly believed to have been the Duke of Edinburgh's jacket), Zara wide leg trousers and a chic designer handbag from Chloe.

Lady Louise looked lovely in Zara and Chloe

The Chloe 'Marcie' mini bag costs £750 from the high-end boho brand at Net-A-Porter, and Lady Louise also carried it at Trooping The Colour back in 2018.

MORE: Why Prince Edward and Sophie's children won't take on official royal roles

Loading the player...



WATCH: Countess Sophie talks Lady Louise's natural talent

Plenty of fans reacted to her outfit on social media, with one commenting on Instagram: "Love her look. Smart, elegant and polished," and another adding: "Omg I'm jealous of her mini bag!"

Chloe Marcie bag, £750, Net-A-Porter

One fan noted that it appears that Louise has had her braces removed, adding: "Lovely. Lady Louise is a beauty, looks like she got her braces off."

READ: Sophie Wessex talks daughter Lady Louise's privacy and why the teenager isn't on social media

Countess Sophie and Prince Edward also joined their daughter Louise on Friday, with both opting for classic looks. Sophie looked beautiful in skinny trousers, a pretty new blouse from Me+Em and her Hayfield England blue fedora hat, finishing her outfit with a pretty pair of citrine earrings.

With her parents the Earl and Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise had a close bond with Prince Philip, with the pair sharing their passion for carriage driving. The young royal sported a sweet brooch with both her outfits at the show this year, which appeared to be a replica of a horse harness.

No doubt it was a moving day as she drove Prince Philip's carriage once again on Sunday, as she took part in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.