Kate Middleton's exact Wimbledon shoes are on sale for $65

It’s not often you can find something straight out of Kate Middleton's wardrobe that hasn't yet sold out - and even more rare is to find it on sale! But that's exactly the case when it comes to the Duchess of Cambridge’s Aldo 'Nicholes' block heel shoes - they’re now discounted and cost just $65.

The Aldo shoes seem to be a favorite accessory in Duchess Kate’s summer wardrobe. The royal first wore the nude heels to Wimbledon in 2019, and she sported them again at the famed British tennis championship in 2021.

Duchess Kate has worn her Aldo heels twice to Wimbledon – the pumps paired with a pastel dress is a winning combo for the royal

While the 'Nicholes' style in Kate’s shade has sold out pretty much everywhere, you can get them right now on the Aldo site for nearly 20% off.

You can get the style not just in the nude hue, Bone, but also in black or navy.

DUCHESS KATE'S SHOES: 'Nicholes' heels, were $85 now $64.98, Aldo

Described on the Aldo website as "a royal favourite" and "fit for a modern-day queen", the closed-toe pumps feature an elegant ankle strap and a block heel.

And are you wondering how to style the sophisticated neutral shoe? Well, take your cues from Kate! A pastel day dress is always a winner.

This year, she teamed the sleek pumps with a powder pink Beulah dress, whilein 2019 she wore the Aldos with a light blue Emilia Wickstead look and her signature Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

