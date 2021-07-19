Princess Beatrice's jazzy multicolour sunglasses have surprised us in the best way

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice looked super loved-up in an adorable photo shared by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Saturday - as the couple marked their first wedding anniversary.

The happy snap was taken in front of a beautiful landscape view and blue skies aplenty, with the royal smiling into the camera as Edoardo held the camera out to take the selfie.

And while we can't see much of Beatrice's hiking outfit, we did spot her stylish sunglasses - so of course we had to track them down.

Princess Beatrice looked effortless in her Valentino sunnies

The chic shades are the same pair that the Princess wore to Wimbledon recently, and come from Italian fashion house Valentino - the brand also responsible for her sparkling wedding shoes.

Valentino multicolour sunglasses, £119.37 / $165.17, Visual Click

Beatrice's eye candy is called the 'Havana Multicolor' style, named so because of the flashes of blue in the tortoiseshell frames. How gorgeous is that?

True to the brand's signature, the sunglasses also featured studded details - and have slightly tinted lenses, too. We've tracked them down online for £119.37 (or $165.17), though we also think this bargain pair from Amazon is mighty similar.

Blue tortoiseshell sunglasses, £10.99 / $15, Amazon

Taking to social media on Saturday, property developer Edoardo shared the sweet photo, writing: "I can't believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

Edoardo also looked cool and casual in the photo, wearing a simple white T-shirt and a cap.

The royal couple at Wimbledon

The last time we saw the couple publicly was at Wimbledon, when Beatrice wowed in a gorgeous Self-Portrait dress and her new favourite sunglasses - adding some fine gold jewellery alongside her wedding and engagement rings.

Meanwhile, Edo looked dapper in a navy suit with a spotty tie. We love seeing this royal couple dressed up and dressed down!

