Prince George looks ultra-smart in his £23 Boden chino shorts

Fans were thrilled to see a new photograph of Prince George on Wednesday evening, to mark his eighth birthday which fell on Thursday 22 July.

And of course, royal watchers were quick to find details of his sweet outfit too, just like when the Duchess of Cambridge steps out - and we're happy to report that George championed the British high street in his John Lewis polo top and a pair of Boden shorts.

George's smart navy chinos cost from £23 at the one of mum Kate's favourite fashion brands, and even better, they're still in stock in most sizes.

Prince George beams in his birthday portrait

Sadly, the birthday boy's blue and orange striped top has already sold out at John Lewis, though a similar style in blue and lemon is still available to buy in ages two to 11, and is priced between £8 to £12.

Navy chino shorts, from £23, Boden

SHOP SIMILAR TOP: Stripe short sleeve polo shirt, £8 to £12, John Lewis

Prince William and Kate captioned the smiling photo of George: "Turning eight(!) tomorrow... [photo] by The Duchess."

The sweet picture showed Prince George smiling broadly to the camera as he sat on the bonnet of a Land Rover Defender – a clear nod to his great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Prince George's cutest moments

Many of the royal couple's followers took to social media to comment on how much George looks like dad Prince William. "He looks so much like his dad!" wrote one, whilst a second agreed: "Looks like William so much."

A third remarked: "Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad… and grandmother. Happy Birthday, young Prince!"

Prince William at age eight, with his mum Princess Diana

Duchess Kate is a keen photographer and regularly produces images of George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark milestones in her children's lives – from birthdays to first days of nursery and school.

The image was taken outdoors earlier this month in Norfolk, where the Cambridges have their family home, Anmer Hall, which is close to the Queen's Sandringham residence.

