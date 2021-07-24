Princess Madeleine of Sweden just wore the chicest bohemian sundress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Madeleine just added the most beautiful bohemian dress to her summer wardrobe – and fans are swooning. Pictured at Solliden Palace on Friday, the mum-of-three looked lovelier than ever as she reunited with the Swedish Royal Family for a heartwarming photo.

The Swedish Royal Family reunited at Solliden Palace

Donning a demure white and pink number by LoveShackFancy, Madeleine teamed her printed frock with a statement Rolex watch and the same Cartier Love Bracelet that Meghan Markle owns. Wearing her blonde hair down in relaxed beachy waves, she opted for a sunkissed and dewy makeup look, combining a smokey eye shadow with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss.

Feeling inspired? Unfortunately, Madeleine's exact dress has already sold out, but we've found a number of stylish boho alternatives.

GET THE LOOK:

Floral Print Midi Sun Dress, £59, Urban Outfitters

Stradivarius White Dress, £25.99, ASOS

SHOP NOW

White Midaxi Dress, £42, River Island

Joined by her husband, Christopher O'Neill and their three children, Prince Nicolas and Princesses Leonore and Adrienne for the photo, Madeleine can be seen proudly standing behind King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The photo shows the monarchs surrounded by their three children and their spouses, along with their eight grandchildren and pet dogs. The Swedish royal family traditionally gather at their summer residence to celebrate Crown Princess Victoria's birthday on 14 July.

Victoria Day in Sweden is usually a huge public event, but the ceremony has been scaled down over the past two years due to the pandemic.

It's been a busy few months for Princess Madeleine who recently celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with husband, Christopher, on June 8, which also happens to be the same date that their two daughters were baptised.

The couple tied the knot in the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace, with the ceremony being held in both English and Swedish. They then hosted a private wedding reception at Drottningholm Palace, which saw the bride change into a white ball gown that previously belonged to her mother, Queen Silvia.

The beautiful bride wore a Valentino gown, with ivory-coloured Chantilly lace, a low back and a four-metre-long train, which she paired with a silk organza veil.

