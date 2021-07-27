You can now rent Kate Middleton's go-to dresses for £79 a month

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If ever in doubt, the Duchess of Cambridge always heads to L.K.Bennett if she needs a gorgeous frock or two. The stylish label is one of her favourite high street brands and she has been pictured in numerous gettups from the luxury store over the years, from nude high heels, to floral shift dresses and elegant tops.

So we think she will be pleased to hear that L.K.Bennett has just launched 'LK Borrowed', an amazing subscription service that allows you to borrow some of their amazing clothes each month.

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks stunning in white

'LK Borrowed' is the first unlimited subscription rental clothing plan exclusively for women in the UK. It's a truly great deal, too. For a flat monthly fee of £79, members receive 2 items in their first box and can make unlimited box exchanges with free shipping both ways.

With unbundled returns, customers can return garments one or two at a time, creating the ultimate wardrobe from hundreds of L.K. Bennett styles.

Kate regularly wears L.K.Bennett dresses

What's more, if shoppers find the perfect item, they get a whopping 50 percent off the retail price every time. Amazing, right?

Annabel pink floral jacquard bow back dress, £212, L.K.Bennett

This amazing service fits in so well with the sustainable fashion movement. It creates a 'waste-free wardrobe', expanding the lifespan of clothes by renting across customers, compared to buying and wearing what you have in your wardrobe a few times.

Darren Topp, LK Bennett CEO said of the new service: "We believe this new rental offering will attract a new customer base to LKB, as it will satisfy those seeking a more sustainable way of shopping. Rental will allow customers who can't afford or don't want to spend the amount required to own an LKB item to wear an LKB outfit for a special occasion. If they're already an LKB fan, this service enables them to rotate their wardrobe regularly and get fresh items for their everyday wardrobe”. Genius!

