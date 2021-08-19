Princess Marie of Denmark wows in dreamy fitted wrap dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A picture of poise, Princess Marie of Denmark wowed royal fans on Wednesday after she stepped out in the dreamiest pink wrap dress from Jean Atelier. Giving off major ballerina vibes as she attended the opening of the food festival, Copenhagen Cooking 2021, the royal teamed her fitted midi with matching pink pumps and a Lady Dior Clutch.

Princess Marie attended the opening of the food festival, Copenhagen Cooking 2021 on Wednesday

Wearing her brunette hair down in loose, voluminous curls, fans were also quick to notice her sentimental jewellery. Donning a gold alphabet necklace from Christine Hvelplund, Marie's 'H' and 'A' charms no doubt represented her two children – Prince Henrik and Princess Athena of Denmark.

As for her makeup, the mum-of-two sported a natural and dewy look, combining a brown smokey shadow with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss that perfectly complemented her outfit.

In love with her look? We've found a number of gorgeous alternatives from the high street.

Pink Satin Wrap Dress, £53, Coast

Reduced in the sale, Coast is selling this sleek satin number for £53. Uber flattering, the long balloon sleeves and cinched waist create an elegant and timeless silhouette. Ideal for summer weddings, we can see it teamed with silver droplet earrings and nude strappy heels.

Pink Wrap Dress, £120, Phase Eight

We're obsessed with Phase Eight's belted design, which retails at £120. A wardrobe staple, this romantic fit-and-flare is already selling fast so you better hurry!

Princess Marie's summer wardrobe is so chic, and she recently stepped out in yet another show-stopping dress to attend an opening concert at the Schackenborg Music Festival. Opting for a fabulous floral frock by Maje Paris, the royal took style tips from Kate Middleton as she accessorised with a pair of espadrille wedges from Gaimo and her favourite Dior clutch bag.

