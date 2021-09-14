Kate Middleton will be adding this new clothing range to her wish list for Princess Charlotte We can totally see Kate Middleton purchasing these pieces

Princess Charlotte always looks so adorable, with mum the Duchess of Cambridge choosing only the cutest of pieces for the six-year-old to wear.

The young royal is a big fan of the clothing brand Little Cotton Clothes, and we bet that she will be overjoyed to hear that they are launching a new A/W collection.

The range is full of the most gorgeous dresses in dreamy autumnal tones, and we love them so much we wish they had an adult version!

We can totally see Princess Charlotte wearing the new autumn/winter range

Imogen Driver from Little Cotton Clothes exclusively told HELLO! all about the new collection, and how she felt about first seeing Princess Charlotte in the brand, check it out below…

How would you sum up the new collection in a few words?

Our new collection is made up of bespoke florals, woven stripes, linens and sumptuous velvets. There is a nod to handicraft this season with pretty detailing and the use of crochet, lace and ribbon.

What are some of your bestselling pieces?

Our dresses are always our bestselling items, our signature velvet Mila Dress has been a firm favourite so far, it has a beautiful frilly hem and gorgeous lace collar.

Little Cotton Clothes' autumn/winter collection is full of pretty dresses

How has Princess Charlotte wearing Little Cotton Clothes impacted the company?

Well not only was it wonderful to see a Princess in our clothes but the impact on the day was so fun - we had messages from all over the world asking if she was wearing our dress.

Was it a surprise when Charlotte wore Little Cotton Clothes?

We had received an order from Kensington Palace so we knew we had royal customers, but it was still a surprise to see her wearing our clothes in a newspaper.

How do you feel about the royals championing independent businesses?

We think it is wonderful, as a small business any support received from anyone gives you a huge lift, but royal support is all the more special.

What items from the new collection would you love to dress the young royal in?

We have so many gorgeous dresses coming this autumn season and we are known for our gorgeous vintage style florals, so it would be lovely to see her in one of those.

The new A/W collection is launching online on 15 September and will be available to shop at littlecottonclothes.com

