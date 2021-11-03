Princess Anne's jazzes up her latest outfit with one key statement accessory The Princess royal looks ultra-chic in her new ensemble…

Princess Anne looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she took part in a royal visit to Northern Ireland. The Queen's daughter arrived in the Province for the second time this year, having previously visited in July.

In photographs that appeared on the Northern Ireland Office official Twitter account, the Princess Royal met with local school children, and she also witnessed a display by highland dancers, and then went on to unveil a special stone to mark the Centenary of NI.

The mother-of-two was as stylish as ever, sporting what appeared to be a pastel-toned dress, which she teamed with a lovely navy dress coat, with a high neck and bold buttons. Keeping out the chill, the sister of Prince Charles wore leather gloves, tights and finished the ensemble off with high heels. So chic!

But did you spot her handbag? A great way to amp up any classic look like Anne's is to go bold with your accessories and the royal clearly knows this; she carried a gorgeous leather bag that came complete with a funky gold chain strap. We love this look!

The charity aims to improve people’s lives in the local borough and has played a key role in refurbishing the former Roe Valley Hospital, which now serves as a multifunctional community based facility. #RoyalVisitNI 2/2 pic.twitter.com/zhS7tPW4Ax — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) November 2, 2021

A big fashion rule that Anne follows is to shop small where possible and recycle key pieces. It's even emerged that Anne likes to buy her clothes locally in the village of Horsley, not far from her Gatcombe Park home.

HELLO! spoke exclusively to the team at fashion boutique Shibumi, where Anne has purchased a number of items for her royal wardrobe. The brand, founded by Ruth Guise, specialises in bespoke pieces made in intricate and luxurious fabrics - all made ethically and without waste.

Sales and marketing manager Sophie Martin tells us: "She is a fully paying customer - she chose to shop with us which is really lovely. We're local to her, about 15 minutes or so away. She bought most of the outfits at the end of 2019, with a view to wear them in 2020 - but obviously with COVID that didn't happen. So it's really nice that even a year after she's had them it's still been in front of mind for her and she's chosen to wear them now."

How amazing is that?

