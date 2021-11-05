Princess Eugenie stuns in fitted black dress during COP26 appearance The royal cares passionately about the environment

Princess Eugenie cares passionately about the environment and has been in attendance at the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow.

The royal shared some clips and photos on her Instagram page of her at the second day of the summit, with the first part of her day focusing on the oceans, as she sat in talks and met with representatives to discuss blue carbon research. She also visited a makeshift polar base camp, where she presumably heard about the effects of climate change in the Arctic regions.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares support of royals at COP26

The mum-of-one attended the event in a gorgeous fitted black dress that featured some ruffle details at the bottom. She paired the dress with a matching pair of black heels.

And as the temperatures got a little cooler, she wrapped up warm in a tan overcoat, which heavily resembled the oversized one she wore for the first day of the summit.

"What a great day 2 at COP26 with some old friends and new," she wrote alongside the montage of her day there.

Fans were impressed in the comments, with many leaving heart and applause emojis in response.

The royal cares deeply about the environment

Another enthused: "Brilliant, you're a great role model," while a second added: "You're doing some good things, well done."

A third was full of praise for all of the royals, as they posted: "I'm so happy to see you support HMTQ, Prince Charles, Prince William, and the rest of the Royal Family in showing the world what great wonders the UK is. And how the fight for #ClimateAction is a universal effort. So proud."

Eugenie has wowed with her fashion choices during the summit

At the first day of the summit, Eugenie looked stylish in an oversized overcoat by modern designers Gabriela Hearst and Nanushka.

The royal shared some snaps and videos on her Instagram Story, as well as an inspiring Reel on her main page - writing: "A wonderful first day at COP26 meeting and speaking to some of the most inspiring initiatives and people out there."

No doubt she put a lot of thought into her outfit, choosing sustainable designers to make her environmental message known. We also can't help but notice that it's a new direction for the Princess, with an edgier silhouette.

